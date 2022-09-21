"Tokyo to SoHo" Sets the Tone for Welcoming Customers to First GU Store in U.S.A.

Pop-up Opens in New York City on October 7

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese fashion retailer GU (pronounced by the letters 'G' and 'U') today announces that its first store in the U.S.A. will open at 10AM on Friday, October 7, 2022. With its brand theme "Tokyo to SoHo," GU SoHo New York aims to be a store that is loved by and grows together with the city's SoHo neighborhood, which welcomes people of diverse cultures, values, and lifestyles.

Looks from GU's fall 2022 collection (PRNewswire)

Commenting on today's announcement, Osamu Yunoki, CEO of G.U. Co., Ltd., said, "I am thrilled that we are opening our first store in the United States, and indeed in North America. New York City is a hub for fashion brands from all over the world, and we are confident in the trendiness and appeal of GU products. We are eager to showcase our superior customer service to all visitors, whether they are New York locals or those coming from abroad."

GU is also pleased to announce that it will provide its unique and popular "GU Osharista" style advisors to customers in its new SoHo store. The term "Osharista" is a combination of the Japanese word oshare (pronounced oh-sha-ray), meaning fashionable and the English word fashionista. From today, the brand launches an official GU website and social media accounts for the U.S.A. to introduce its 2022 Fall/Winter collection.

A Specially Selected Assortment of Products

GU offers trendy designs with reassuring quality at an affordable price in pursuit of its own individual brand value. The store will be outfitted with the latest fashionable items to satisfy any fashion-lover who visits. Furthermore, the store will feature the freshest stylings from its unique "GU Osharista" style advisors.

Website and Social Media Accounts for the U.S.A.

From today, customers can see the upcoming GU 2022 Fall/Winter collection from its official website and official Instagram and TikTok accounts for the U.S.A.

Website : https://www.gu-global.com/jp/ja/service/os/us-online/ Instagram : @gu_usa_official TikTok : @gu_usa

Store Overview

Name : GU SoHo New York Store Location : 579 Broadway, New York, N.Y., 10012 Opening Hours : 10:00AM～8:00PM Opening Day : October 7 (Friday), 2022

Opening Weekend Special Promotions

To celebrate the opening of the new store and thank visiting customers, GU has prepared a number of special promotions. On opening day, the first 200 customers to enter the store and who follow GU on social media will receive as a special present: a check-pattern stole (not for sale) that can be used as a fashion accent. Additionally, the first 3,000 customers to purchase at least one item can receive a free GU Tote Bag by following GU on social media.

From October 7 to 10, GU SoHo New York will hold an In-store Lucky Lottery Event, with no purchase necessary to enter. Additionally, for these four days only, certain popular items will be available at a special sale price.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fast Retailing