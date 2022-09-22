CURE ALZHEIMER'S FUND REACHES $150 MILLION IN RESEARCH GRANTS

Leading Alzheimer's Disease Research Nonprofit Provides Significant Funding to Scientists Throughout the World

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer's Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease, announced today that it has reached an important milestone—awarding more than $150 million in research grants to many of the leading scientists throughout the world investigating the disease.

Since its establishment in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund (CureAlz) has supported more than 670 innovative projects led by 249 scientists resulting in 948 published peer-reviewed papers in prominent scientific journals. Many of these projects have yielded significant breakthroughs, resulting in findings contributing to new and critical avenues for development of novel treatments.

"We are fortunate to work with many of the world's foremost scientists who are passionate about finding a solution and eradicating Alzheimer's disease," said Tim Armour, president and CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund.

Funded projects have included:

The Alzheimer's Genome Project™, the first large-scale, family-based study of the human genome specific to Alzheimer's disease.

A consortium testing large libraries of FDA-approved drugs and natural products to determine those that may be beneficial against Alzheimer's disease.

A consortium of experts to expand our understanding of the role of the APOE gene with Alzheimer's disease.

"For 18 years, our Founders and Board of Directors have remained committed to allowing and encouraging the researchers we fund to follow the science and explore their hypotheses," Armour said. "There is great momentum with the research, and new discoveries are being made every day. We are honored to have been the recipients of the generosity of more than 60,000 donors who have made this research possible."

About Cure Alzheimer's Fund

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed more than $150 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for many key breakthroughs. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a 4-star rating for more than 10 consecutive years from Charity Navigator. With 100% of funds raised going to support research, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been able to provide grants to many of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit http://www.CureAlz.org/.

