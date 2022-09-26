The Black Man Project Commits to Eliminating Barriers to Mental Health for Men

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in October, The Black Man Project will launch free group Therapy for Black Men to create a safe space for men to share openly, begin their wellness journey and build community. Over the past few years, The Black Man Project has toured the country, hosting conversations focused on the Black male experience in contemporary society, engaging more than 100 men in Los Angeles, CA, Seattle, WA, Tulsa, OK, and New York, NY. The upcoming Black Men Healing sessions will take place bi-weekly at The Black Man Project studio in Houston's Third Ward community. For those interested in participating remotely from all parts of the country, there will also be free virtual sessions held. The first session will take place on October 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

The Black Man Project Group Therapy Sessions (PRNewswire)

We're addressing issues that we commonly see within Black households, and we hope to normalize conversations like this

"This series of events was inspired by my own story, growing up as a Black man, and also by the people I've captured over the years through the organization," said Brian Ellison, Founder of The Black Man Project. Research shows that only one-in-three African Americans who need mental health care receive it. "We've spent years asking men to be vulnerable, and this is my way of supporting them during their healing journey. It's my responsibility to provide tools once someone has opened the door to engage. We do a disservice to communities when we simply empower them; this is our work in action," Ellison added.

Licensed Professional Counselor Femi Olukoya will guide the sessions, operating from his belief that every client deserves peace and freedom to be their authentic self. The series will kick off with an intro session focused on accountability, and thereafter, the session topics will include grief, father figure issues, trauma, coping skills, anger management, and sessions dealing with the inner child.

"We're addressing issues that we commonly see within Black households, and we hope to normalize conversations like this taking place wherever we gather, beyond this space," said Ellison.

According to Mental Health America, Black men are particularly conscious of stigma when seeking help from an expert such as a psychologist. For that reason, The Black Man Project offers year-round programming and events focused on health and wellness, such as a gardening session, in-school programming with youth, a podcast, and an upcoming wellness festival. The events are hosted by The Black Man Project and funded in part by grants from the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance and the BIPOC Arts Network and Fund. Registration for the Black Man Healing sessions is open now at theblackmanproject.com

CONTACT: Ashley Small, ashley@medley-inc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Black Man Project