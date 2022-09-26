Covalon to Showcase Infection Prevention Solutions at the Association for Vascular Access Annual Scientific Meeting

Book an appointment with us and visit booth 607 at the Minneapolis Convention Center from September 30 to October 2 to learn more

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, is pleased to announce that it will be co-sponsoring the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) Annual Scientific Meeting and hosting an exhibit from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Visit us at booth 607 to learn about advanced infection prevention solutions that reduce the burden on patients, practitioners, and caregivers.

71% of catheter-related infections are linked to hub contamination. (CNW Group/Covalon Technologies Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

Covalon's vascular access infection prevention solutions work to reduce central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) while ensuring patient comfort and include:

VALGuard ® - an FDA listed, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

IV Clear ®- an antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It uses a soft silicone adhesive to preserve the skin's barrier function and minimize skin injuries and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

"Effective infection prevention strategies require the best products targeted at the contributors to the risk of infection," stated Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon. "It is imperative that we do all we can to prevent further complications for patients and care providers already experiencing the burdens of primary illnesses. Patients deserve much better care, and they can access it now through these innovative solutions."

VALGuard is the only FDA listed product specifically designed to help prevent vascular line to line contamination, with a safety release mechanism to allow instant access to the line in emergency situations. Vascular access line guards are being recognized as a must-have medical device by major hospitals as 71% of catheter-related infections have been linked to a catheter hub contamination. Patent-pending, VALGuard was developed specifically to help prevent these infections.

IV Clear is the world's only clear dual-antimicrobial IV dressing with soft silicone adhesive technology that is designed to protect patients' skin – even after multiple dressing changes. Studies have shown the high efficacy of the product in preventing infections. What may not be as obvious, however, is that the product has been specifically designed with human experience in mind – patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Covalon's patented technology allows for significantly easier application, monitoring and removal, which is imperative for patients with vulnerable skin, such as pediatric ones.

AVA Conference Details

Dates: Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 3, 2022

Location: Minneapolis Convention Center (1301 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55404, United States)

Register at: https://www.eventscribe.net/2022/AVASM

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. logo (CNW Group/Covalon Technologies Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Covalon Technologies Ltd.