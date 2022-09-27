The Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit Announces 2022 Speaker Lineup, including Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, Philanthropist Melinda French Gates, and Bestselling Author Esther Perel

The program features more than 25 CEOs and 65 C-suite professionals, as well as founders, board members, U.S. Representatives, and more.
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fortune announced nearly 80 preeminent women in business, along with select leaders in government, philanthropy, education, sports, and the arts, who will speak at the 2022 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, on October 10-12. This year's program is supported by Premier Partners Deloitte, Diligent, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women, Heidrick & Struggles, Insigniam, Johnson & Johnson, Nike, Salesforce, TPG, and Workday, and Partners AARP, Unstoppable Domains, the Walton Family Foundation, and YPO.
This year's theme, "Realizing Your Power," will be threaded through the three-day event in conversations with speakers, including U.S. Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Katie Porter from the 45th District of California; Rosalind Brewer, Chief Executive Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance; Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO, TIAA; Melinda French Gates, Co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Founder, Pivotal Ventures; Esther Perel, Psychotherapist, Author, and Host of the Where Should We Begin? podcast; and Lisa Su, Chief Executive Officer, AMD.
Started more than 20 years ago as an annual list in the magazine, Fortune MPW has evolved into an extraordinary leadership community, convening its members throughout the year for wide-ranging conversations that inspire and deliver practical advice. This year's Summit will explore this new era for both business and leaders, diving into how recent crises have forced leaders to reassess priorities and values, both personally and professionally—and the opportunity and empowerment that comes with that reevaluation. Programming will address some recent difficult and controversial issues head-on, from regulatory crackdown to restrictions on reproductive health, and it will explore how leaders are responding, and what they can learn from each other.
To apply to attend the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, or for information about speaker and partnership opportunities, please visit https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-most-powerful-women-membership-2022/.
The 2022 Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit program includes these confirmed speakers:
Alissa Abdullah, Deputy Chief Security Officer, Mastercard
Iman Abuzeid, Co-founder and CEO, Incredible Health
Amrita Ahuja, Chief Financial Officer, Block
Peggy Alford, Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Customer Success, PayPal
Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer, Qualcomm
Maryam Banikarim, Co-founder, NYCNext; Founder and Managing Partner, MaryamB
Michelle Banks, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Kohl's
Tarika Barrett, Chief Executive Officer, Girls Who Code
Shideh Bina, Founding Partner, Insigniam
Alicia Boler Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Alto Pharmacy
Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO, Elevance Health
Anne Bramman, Chief Financial Officer, Nordstrom
Dalana Brand, Chief People and Diversity Officer, Twitter
Rosalind Brewer, Chief Executive Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance
Vanessa Broadhurst, Executive Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Johnson & Johnson
Hayden Brown, President and CEO, Upwork
Wanda Bryant Hope, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Johnson & Johnson
Amanda Carty, General Manager, ESG and Data Intelligence, Diligent
Christine Cefalo, Chief Marketing Officer, Workday
Liz Cheney, U.S. Representative, Wyoming
Emily Chiu, Chief Operating Officer, TBC, Block
Anne Chow, Founder, The Rewired CEO
Annette Clayton, Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric North America
Kat Cole, President and COO, Athletic Greens
LaFawn Davis, Senior Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance, Indeed
Dr. Sumbul Ahmad Desai, Vice President, Health, Apple
Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Dixon, Guest Co-chair, Fortune MPW Summit; Chief Executive Officer, All Raise
Thasunda Brown Duckett, President and CEO, TIAA
Lisa Edwards, President and COO, Diligent
Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO, GLAAD
Janet Foutty, Executive Chair of the Board, Deloitte US
Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President, People eXperience and Technology, Amazon
Michelle Gass, Chief Executive Officer, Kohl's
Melinda French Gates, Co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Founder, Pivotal Venture
Lisa Gevelber, Founder and Head, Grow with Google
Ashley Goldsmith, Chief People Officer, Workday
Elizabeth Gore, Co-founder and President, Hello Alice
Kirsten Green, Founder and Managing Partner, Forerunner Ventures
Desiree Gruber, Founder and CEO, Full Picture
Bonnie Gwin, Vice Chairman and Co-managing Partner, Global CEO and Board of Directors Practice, Heidrick & Struggles
Kara Helander, Managing Director, Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer, The Carlyle Group
Angela Hwang, President, Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group, Pfizer
Stacy Janiak, Managing Partner and Chief Growth Officer, Deloitte
Liz Jarvis-Shean, Vice President of Communications and Policy, DoorDash
Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Gina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary, U.S. Department of the Air Force
Carol Juel, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology and Operating Officer, Synchrony
Edna Kane Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, AARP
Kerry Kennedy, President, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights
Elena Kvochko, Chief Trust Officer, SAP
Nickle LaMoreaux, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, IBM
Barbara Larson, Chief Financial Officer, Workday
Tracy Layney, Senior Vice President and CHRO, Levi Strauss & Co.
Aileen Lee, Founder and Managing Partner, Cowboy Ventures
Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer, Meta
Susan Li, Vice President of Finance and Incoming CFO, Meta
Deb Liu, President and CEO, Ancestry
Cynt Marshall, Chief Executive Officer, Dallas Mavericks
Lynn Martin, President, NYSE Group
Gina Mastantuono, Chief Financial Officer, ServiceNow
Kellie McElhaney, Founder and Executive Director, Center for Equity, Gender and Leadership, University of California, Berkeley
Judith McKenna, President and CEO, Walmart International
Emily Melton, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Threshold Ventures
Sarah Mensah, Vice President and General Manager, North America, Nike
Laura Miele, Executive Vice President and COO, Electronic Arts
Tiffany Scalzitti Monroe, Chief People and Culture Officer, H&R Block
Deanna Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer, Purposeful
Sara Nelson, International President, Association of Flight Attendants - CWA, AFL-CIO
Arielle Patrick, Chief Communications Officer, Ariel Investments
Esther Perel, Psychotherapist; Author and Host, Where Should We Begin?
Susan Podlogar, Executive Vice President and CHRO, MetLife
Asahi Pompey, Global Head of Corporate Engagement and President, Goldman Sachs Foundation
Katie Porter, U.S. Representative, The 45th District of California
Catherine Powell, Global Head of Hosting, Airbnb, Inc.
Liesel Pritzker Simmons, Principal, Blue Haven Initiative
British Robinson, President and CEO, Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy
Rachel Romer Carlson, Co-founder and CEO, Guild Education
Lisa Osborne Ross, Chief Executive Officer, U.S., Edelman
Joyce Russell, President, Adecco Group US Foundation
Kate Ryder, Founder and CEO, Maven Clinic
Merline Saintil, Board Director; Founder, Black Women on Boards
Reshma Saujani, Guest Co-chair, Fortune MPW Summit; Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code
Clara Shih, Chief Executive Officer, Service Cloud, Salesforce
Rebecca Sidelinger, President, Reliability Solutions, Flex
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, First Partner, State of California
Fidji Simo, Chief Executive Officer, Instacart
Shamina Singh, Founder and President, Center for Inclusive Growth and EVP, Sustainability, Mastercard
Tracy Skeans, Chief Operating and People Officer, Yum! Brands
Val Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer, Citi
Caryl Stern, Executive Director, Walton Family Foundation
Lisa Su, Chief Executive Officer, AMD
Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture
Manjula Talreja, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, PagerDuty
Stephanie Tilenius, Founder and CEO, Vida Health
Najoh Tita-Reid, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Logitech
Tracey Travis, Executive Vice President and CFO, The Estée Lauder Companies
Dara Treseder, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Marketing, Communications and Membership, Peloton
Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri, Partner and Chief Human Resources Officer, TPG
Michelle Weese, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Bristol Myers Squibb
Samantha Wellington, EVP of Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary, TriNet Group
Dr. Michelle Williams, Dean of the Faculty, T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University
Katherine Wood, Partner, TPG Capital
Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation and Digital Officer, Novant Health
