"Great Minds Think Data" Podcast Releases New Episode with Democratic Party Veteran and National Security Thought Leader, John Rendon, Who Shares Revelations on Russia, Ukraine, and 2024

In a new episode of the "Great Minds Think Data" podcast, Rendon equates today's Europe, in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the continent on the eve of World War II – "This is 1937 for Europe and… the rest of the world"

Rendon also advises political party leaders to get "out of the way" and allow younger members of their respective parties to assume leadership roles and national recognition ahead of 2024

In a new " Great Minds Think Data " podcast episode, hosted by Premise CEO Maury Blackman, Blackman spoke with John Rendon, one of the world's leading voices in international and military affairs. Rendon began his career in Democratic Party politics with George McGovern's presidential campaign in 1972. He later served as the executive director as well as the political director for the Democratic National Committee, managing President Carter's 1980 Democratic National Convention.

A pioneer in the use of strategic communications as an element of national power and one of the first thought leaders to harness the power of emerging technologies in support of real-time information management, Rendon has served as an executive communications consultant to the White House, the U.S. Department of Defense, various members of the national security community, and countless leaders at Fortune 500 companies.

In the latest episode of "Great Minds Think Data," Rendon broke down Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its impact on the European community, and the growing nexus between Russia and China with Blackman. The two also discussed the upcoming midterm elections and theoretical matchups for the 2024 presidential election, including how Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's entrance into the race would increase the likelihood of another Trump presidency, as evidenced in a recent Premise Poll .

On the international front, Rendon warned of a potential nuclear war on the horizon. When asked about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Rendon purported, "[Russian President Vladimir] Putin is not going to stop. This is 1937 for Europe and… the rest of the world." He also went on to declare Putin a "malignant narcissist" who would rather "destroy the game" than lose it.

On the domestic front, Rendon had tough words for party leaders in Washington too. "[I]t's about time the bench thinned out and that we got new people on the bench," he told Blackman, "Some of the people in leadership haven't gotten out of the way of younger members … in order [for] them to move into leadership positions. That's a real problem."

Finally, when it comes to potential dark horses in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, Rendon tells listeners to not overlook Southern, moderate governors, recounting his time working with then-Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton and then-Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter. "Take a look at the state of North Carolina, take a look at the state of Kentucky," he insisted, "I think governors make better candidates than senators because they have to spend all day in a state capital talking to… people, real people, and, when you're in the United States Senate, you spend all day talking to a camera."

