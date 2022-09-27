Leading Venture Investor, Tech CEO, and Innovation Strategist's Game-changing Guidebook Offers Blueprint for Pioneering New Markets & Achieving Breakout Success

WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformative, a hands-on book from industry-leading venture capital investor, former CEO, and innovation strategist William Kilmer, delivers a comprehensive leadership framework that will help organizations consistently achieve game-changing results and achieve breakout success by creating markets they can win. The book is published by Amplify Publishing and is on sale today.

Leveraging years of research into the world's most transformative companies and his own experience investing in and building startups, Kilmer has created an effective framework that explains how challengers become market leaders. He emphasizes three key leadership priorities:

Building a game-changing innovation strategy to focus on creating new customer outcomes that redefine customer priorities, sidestep barriers to entry, and produce capability-based advantages.

Innovating to win by creating a path to market leadership that shifts and expands markets, targets new customer consumption, and builds more attractive business models.

Retooling organizations for success by focusing on intentionality, building a culture that feeds strategy, and creating a challenge-setting organization.

Companies of any size can benefit from Kilmer's understanding of how to shift, build, and grow markets—and, Kilmer offers practical advice for any organization to create markets they can win, no matter the industry.

"The most successful companies are not often the traditional first movers we often think of," Kilmer says. "Instead, they are companies that build massive opportunities by creating new playing fields then employing an innovation-growth strategy to alter dynamics and foster unique company advantages. We're finding that to win today's markets companies need to be more than innovative; they really must be transformative."

William Kilmer has founded, invested in, and advised hundreds of companies around the world. As a venture capital partner, he invests in emerging companies specializing in cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, and digital enterprise markets. He has been the creator and CEO of several technology companies and has served on the board of more than thirty organizations. Kilmer is a frequent speaker and advisor on the topics of innovation, strategy, and organizational culture and teaches at startup accelerators in several countries.

Transformative is a blueprint for changing how businesses think about innovation and markets and, most importantly, shows how to build an organization that consistently produces game-changing results.

