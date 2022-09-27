Lummus Novolen Technology Selected for Polypropylene Plant in China

Award enhances Novolen's position as the industry's leading licensor of polypropylene (PP) technology, which offers low capital and operating expense, plus competitive and flexible product solutions

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced that Lihuayi Weiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd. selected its Novolen PP technology for a new unit in Shandong Province, China. Lummus' scope includes the technology license for the PP unit as well as basic design engineering, training and services.

"We are grateful for Lihuayi Weiyuan's selection of Novolen, and proud to support our customer across the full value stream, from propane feedstock to high-value polypropylene product," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Our technology has proven to yield our customers significant CAPEX and OPEX advantages, coupled with the ability to produce a comprehensive range of high-performance polymers."

In addition to PP technology, Lummus also licensed its CATOFIN® technology to Lihuayi Weiyuan. In 2021, Lihuayi Weiyuan selected Lummus as the licensor for its CATOFIN propane dehydrogenation technology for a 600 KTA unit in China.

Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH licenses the industry leading Novolen® polypropylene technology and provides engineering, technical support and advisory services to the refining industry. The Novolen portfolio includes NPM™ advanced process controls system, PPConnect™ digital data analysis platform and Lummus O3S™ operator training simulator. The Novolen technology includes NEON® low volatile extrusion equipment and components, Novolen ComPPact® process reactors, which can be used by implementing the proprietary VRC® reactor system, allowing for maximum product range and capacity flexibility. Novolen catalysts are available to licensees to produce high-performance and special polypropylene grades and include Novolen CirPPlus™ recycled polymers, Novolen Enhance™ performance polymers, PPure™ polymers and Novocene® metallocene catalysts.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

