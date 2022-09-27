Teleport Recognized by Inc. and Great Places to Work for Rapid Growth and Company Culture

Customer success showcases Teleport's innovation as the solution cuts engineering onboarding time by 99.9%

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleport, the market leader in Identity-native Infrastructure Access, has been recognized for its growth, product and company culture in the months following its $110M Series C funding round. The company also has experienced significant customer traction among enterprises who are upgrading their infrastructure access solutions from less secure, harder to use password and secret-based systems to identity-based access. This customer traction includes Flywheel, who has cut engineer onboarding time by 99.9% using Teleport.

In August, the company debuted as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company in America — Inc. Magazine's annual picks of the private companies with the brightest prospects and the best track records. Additionally, Great Place to Work named Teleport as one of the Best Small Workplaces in 2022. To determine this list, Great Place to Work analyzed survey responses of over 30,000 employees from companies with 10-99 U.S.-based employees. The company now employs over 200 Teleporters and has again been awarded the Great Place to Work certification through 2023.

"Being recognized by both Inc. and Great Place to Work truly reflects the value Teleport provides to its customers, the commitment to its employees and partners, and the industry importance of Identity-native Infrastructure Access," said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. "As we have done since our inception, we will continue to support the developer community as our products are built by devs, for devs."

Customer traction showcases Teleport's innovation: Flywheel streamlines development workflows

In tandem with Teleport's industry recognition for its growth and culture the Company has seen mounting customer traction as with the case of biomedical research platform, Flywheel. As healthcare evolves and the sector's data grows exponentially, scalable and secure data collection and management are absolute necessities in order to keep pace. Flywheel, a platform that facilitates biomedical research, maintains a delicate balance between two necessities – supporting collaboration and helping to ensure HIPAA compliance with mandated data security standards. Flywheel implemented Teleport Enterprise to provide access to customers' environments running across AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and on-premise data centers. By using Teleport, the process for onboarding an engineer into a customer environment has been completely transformed. In fact, the company has been able to reduce the onboarding completion time from three weeks to approximately 20 minutes, a reduction of 99.9%.

"We've seen the impact on our clients' business by providing rapid, secure access to their environments," said Sam Whitney, DevOps engineer at Flywheel. "Our employees are thrilled because they are spending more time solving actual business problems for our customers and breaking barriers. Our people feel more productive by reducing the amount of time that they are on the phone with customers' IT teams, and helping to drive overall employee satisfaction."

Teleport will be highlighting FlyWheel and additional customer success stories at its first annual single-day, dual-track user conference, Teleport Connect, on November 9 in San Francisco. This event is a chance for the Teleport community to come together and discuss the industry challenges surrounding access, DevSecOps and deploying secure systems at scale.

Teleport, leading provider of Identity-based Infrastructure Access Management, consolidates the four essential infrastructure access capabilities every security-conscious organization needs: connectivity, authentication, authorization, and audit. Teleport's unique approach is not only more secure but also improves developer productivity. Teleport is used by leading companies including Elastic, Samsung, NASDAQ, and IBM. The company is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator and S28 Capital. Headquartered in Oakland, California, the company embraces a remote-first work culture.

