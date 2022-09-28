PURE FLIX & CITY OF KNOXVILLE DECLARE NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE DAY

IN HONOR OF THE NEW PURE FLIX ORIGINAL MOVIE, 'NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the new Pure Flix Original movie " Nothing is Impossible ," Pure Flix and the Visit Knoxville Film Office, the City of Knoxville, and Knox County will proclaim September 29 as Nothing is Impossible Day.

Nothing Is Impossible, a new original film, streams exclusively on Pure Flix starting October 6th. (PRNewswire)

"We filmed 'Nothing is Impossible' in Knoxville and drew inspiration from the city's heart and its citizens' determination," said actor, producer and Pure Flix co-founder David A.R. White. "We're back to premiere the movie in this dynamic city and celebrate the film's story of faith, love, and second chances with the same group who made this movie's production possible. We're proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the leaders of Knoxville who are making the city a destination for faith films and stories."

The official proclamations from Knoxville City Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs:

The film and television industry in Knoxville is booming and we are proud to host production companies from across this country and beyond. Not only does this industry bring employment for local crews, talent and vendors in our great city, but they share a piece of Knox County with the world. "Nothing Is Impossible," which was filmed in our cherished city, and has its world premiere here tonight, exemplifies the grit, determination, and willingness to take chances that make Knoxville our beloved home."Nothing is Impossible" is a movie about transformation, faith, love, and a belief in something greater – attributes that citizens of Knox County live out on a daily basis. Knox County recognizes the movie from Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures and celebrates the hardworking people of Knox County. Now, therefore, we do hereby proclaim September 29th, 2022, as Nothing is Impossible Day.

"We are thrilled for the premiere of 'Nothing is Impossible,' a feature film shot in Knoxville and throughout Knox County," said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. "This is another crowning achievement for the Visit Knoxville Film Office, highlighting Knoxville as a successful filming location and showcasing our dynamic city to the world."

"It was an absolute pleasure to host the team from Nothing is Impossible. The film has a wonderful message and really captures our beautiful city," said Curt Willis, Visit Knoxville Film Office Director. "We look forward to welcoming Pure Flix back to Knoxville for future projects."

The new Pure Flix Original movie " Nothing is Impossible " will exclusively stream on Pure Flix on October 6, 2022. A special one-night Pure Flix Member Appreciation Red Carpet Event and official movie premiere will be hosted at the Regal Riviera Stadium Theater on September 29, 2022, with talent and filmmakers from the film in attendance. Red Carpet begins at 6:00 pm and is open to the press and public. The film showing is at 7:00 pm by invitation only.

" Nothing is Impossible " is an inspiring movie where audiences take a center-court seat to a journey of transformation as Scott Beck gets a second chance at life and love. Can he let go of past pains and open himself to God's purpose? Or will new challenges keep him from the future he always hoped for?

" Nothing is Impossible " stars David A.R. White, "God's Not Dead" franchise, "Revelation Road;" Nadia Bjorlin, "Days of Our Lives;" Harry Lennix, "The Blacklist;" Robert Amaya, "War Room;" Steven Bauer, "Scarface;" country recording artist Stella Parton; Mark Christopher Lawrence, "Family Camp;" Vincent De Paul, "Love on the Rock;" Ethan White; former NBA player Marcus Haislip and Leanne Crawford. It was directed by Matt Shapira, "Love on the Rock," and "Finding Love in Quarantine."

Watch the trailer for "Nothing is Impossible" here .

