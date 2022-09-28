TEAMSTERS ON STRIKE AT SYSCO

Teamsters Local 317 Members at Sysco Syracuse Walk Off Job Over Unfair Labor Practices After Weeks of Contentious Contract Negotiations

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 317 members at Sysco Syracuse are on strike after weeks of contentious contract negotiations with the company. Last night, more than 230 drivers and warehouse workers walked off the job in response to unfair labor practices (ULPs) being committed by management. Picket lines could extend to more locations across the country in the coming days.

"We're striking over unfair labor practices, unsolved grievances, and unfair wages," said Matt Wademan, a 30-year driver at Sysco Syracuse. "This is nothing but corporate greed. Sysco simply doesn't want to pay us what we're worth."

Nationally, Sysco faces multiple federal investigations for violating U.S. labor law. The Teamsters are currently in negotiations at several Sysco-branded locations across the country, and hundreds of members are currently working without a contract or have contracts about to expire due to the company's failure to bargain in good faith.

"We aren't going to allow corporations like Sysco to bully and disrespect workers any longer," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Sysco Teamsters are more unified than ever. Members know how important their Teamster contract is, and they are united in this fight. Locals across the country are standing together to win our members the respect they deserve, and they have the backing of 1.2 million Teamsters across North America behind them."

Sysco [NYSE: SYY] is North America's largest broadline foodservice company, providing food and supplies to restaurants, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, and government accounts.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 10,000 Sysco workers nationwide.

