Anovion welcomes Congressman Jacobs to showcase its capabilities to provide critical minerals for the domestic electric vehicle supply chain and new clean energy jobs

SANBORN, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY-27) toured the Anovion Battery Materials plant in Sanborn, New York, to discuss critical minerals and jobs in New York's 27th District.

CEO, Eric Stopka, and Rep. Jacobs at the Anovion facility in Sanborn, NY (PRNewswire)

Rep. Chris Jacobs (NY-27) toured the Anovion plant to discuss critical minerals and jobs in the Niagara Falls region

Anovion is North America's first commercially operational supplier of synthetic graphite anode material, shipping in the US since 2021. Anovion's product is critical to the production of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, military and aerospace, and other industrial applications.

"Our sincere appreciation and thanks to Congressman Jacobs for his interest in our vision to strengthen the strategically important US battery industry, utilizing our cutting-edge technologies," said Eric Stopka, CEO of Anovion Battery Materials.

Demand for synthetic graphite anode is rapidly increasing, Anovion has already started expansion projects that will allow for additional capacity and will create a new source for clean energy jobs.

"Securing our supply chains and access to critical minerals is essential to supporting both our economic and national security," Jacobs said. "Currently, China dominates the market for critical minerals needed to produce batteries and other important components. As demand for these products grows, so does the need to increase our domestic advanced manufacturing capabilities.

That is why the work local companies are doing, like Anovion's synthetic graphite production, is critical to our future. I greatly appreciated the opportunity to tour their facility in Sanborn this week to see the cutting-edge technologies they are employing right here in Western New York to strengthen advanced manufacturing and critical mineral supply chains."

"The expansion of our Technology Center of Excellence is a major initiative that is already underway at our Niagara Falls manufacturing facility, significantly enhancing the existing capacity and capabilities," said Stopka.

Anovion's pilot operations include a proprietary thermal treatment process that brings its direct emissions profile to near zero and uses clean, cost-effective hydroelectric power to achieve its aggressive sustainability targets.

About Anovion Battery Materials

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Anovion brings more than 140 years of experience in the production of synthetic graphite materials. As a leader in synthetic graphite lithium-ion battery anode materials innovation and manufacturing, Anovion was the first North American supplier to gain product qualification for EV applications. Anovion entered commercial production in early 2021 and continues to operate the largest capacity available today. Product qualification testing continues with leading automotive electric vehicle OEMs and suppliers, and many others. Anovion plans for a capacity expansion targeting up to 150,000 tons per annum of finished product by 2030.

Additional Information

For more information on Anovion, visit www.anovion-anode.com

Rep. Jacobs visits Anovion Battery Materials (PRNewswire)

