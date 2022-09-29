North American industrial engineering firm opens first U.S. office in Houston

focus on quality, value and data-driven designs keys to success

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Projects – an innovative North American industrial engineering firm – selects Texas for its first U.S. location.

Vista Projects Logo (PRNewswire)

"After nearly four decades in business – and over 1,000 projects – we're thrilled to offer our industrial engineering services to more Texans," says Tyler Elchuk, Director, Business Development, Vista Projects.

Vista Projects is a multi-disciplinary engineering and systems integration company specializing in the digital transformation of industrial assets. Vista's main goal is to help engineering, procurement and construction teams across Texas maximize the value of their assets – especially during these uncertain economic times.

Whether its offshore or on-shore oil and gas, biofuels, co-generated power, water management, carbon capture and storage or petrochemicals – Vista has helped hundreds of companies across North America and globally avoid construction delays and save money using their proprietary tools.

"Our data-driven execution model is underpinned by a relentless pursuit of quality, transparency, collaboration and flexibility – offering peace of mind to our clients," says Elchuk.

"Texas was the logical choice for our new office as many of our clients are already here," says Elchuk. "We've already helped hundreds of engineering, procurement and construction teams all over the world save time and money and want to do the same in the Lone Star State."

Vista Projects representatives will work out of the company's office in Houston, Texas. The company's head office is in Calgary, Alberta.

Learn more about Vista Projects by visiting vistaprojects.com

About Vista Projects

Vista Projects provides multi-discipline engineering services across a myriad of industries. The company is an AVEVA Registered System Integrator specializing in the configuration, implementation, support, and administration of the AVEVA Asset Information Management system. The company's technical engineering experience supports engineering, procurement and construction companies and asset operators with customized system integration consulting for capital projects. The company's growing team of professional engineers ensures that asset owners maximize the return on their system integration investments for any project.

The engineering firm has been helping clients since 1985 by providing multi-discipline engineering teams for brownfield and greenfield projects including large production facilities and technology pilots.

Media Inquiries

Peter Murchland

Phone: 1-403-214-7339

Email: peter.murchland@vistaprojects.com

Vista Projects enters the Houston market, serves Oil and Gas Industry, as well as Biofuel and Renewables, Water Management, and more. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vista Projects