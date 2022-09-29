OYA Renewables Community Solar Project, Robinson Road, Reaches Commercial Operation

6.7 MW community solar farm in Orleans, New York to begin generating clean energy to the grid

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OYA Renewables, an energy transition solutions platform, announced today that one of their solar projects, Robinson Road, a 6.7 megawatt (MW DC ) solar farm in Orleans, New York, has reached commercial operation and will support broad consumer access to solar-powered electricity generation across the state.

The community solar project completed the final stage of commissioning in June of 2022. The 6.7 MW DC solar farm is expected to generate approximately 10,490,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, the equivalent of offsetting an estimated 7,434 metric tons of carbon and providing enough clean energy to power over 1,600 households annually. In total, OYA has 13 additional New York community solar projects expected to reach commercial operation by mid-2023, adding to OYA's pipeline that already exceeds 572 MWs in the State.

"We applaud the State of New York for being a driving force in the renewable energy transition with innovative programs to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the cost of electricity, says Manish Nayar, Founder and Chairman of OYA Renewables. "We see the immediate impact on subscribers to OYA's community solar programs as each new solar project goes online and a zero-carbon future comes closer to being realized."

Doreen M. Harris, President and CEO, NYSERDA said, "This year New York became the top community solar market in the nation thanks to the many public-private partnerships that have been created under our successful NY-Sun Initiative. Community-centered projects like OYA's Robinson Road will ensure more families and businesses have access to affordable and renewable solar power that will help provide savings on their electricity bill and improve local air quality."

The project received $1.4 million in support through the New York State Energy Research and Development's (NYSERDA) NY-Sun program, the state's signature $1.8 billion initiative to advance the scale-up of solar while driving energy costs down and making solar energy more accessible to homes, businesses, and communities. The project advances New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to generate 70 percent of the state's electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

OYA is committed to providing affordable, renewable energy that is accessible to all, including municipalities, commercial businesses, and residential households. A notable subscriber is Rensselaer County in New York, which signed an agreement to join OYA Renewables' state-wide community solar program with a subscription to OYA's local solar project on Robinson Road. A portion of each OYA solar project is dedicated to supporting disadvantaged communities.

About OYA Renewables

OYA Renewables is leading the renewable energy transition with an exceptional track record as a top ten community solar developer. Founded in 2009, OYA has developed over 1,440 MW DC and has a pipeline of 6 GW of distributed and utility-scale solar projects across North America. Focused on the expansion of renewable energy and the integration of other clean technologies, OYA is committed to delivering long-term clean energy solutions to clients supporting their renewable energy objectives and providing access to clean energy for underserved communities. OYA has a highly engaged, seasoned and diverse workforce, with offices in Toronto and Boston.

