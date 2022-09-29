TEAMSTERS BACK BILL TOUGHENING ANTITRUST LAW AS WAY TO CRACK DOWN ON BIG BUSINESS

Merger Filing Fee Measure Would Let Amazon, Others Know They're Not Above the Law

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters are joining a coalition of more than 35 public interest, labor, and civil society organizations in urging passage of legislation that would raise merger fees on gigantic corporations to beef up funding for antitrust enforcement agencies.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

The Teamsters recently signed onto a coalition letter to House leadership in support of H.R. 3843, the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2022. This crucial legislation would provide much-needed resources to antitrust regulators to ensure the country's antitrust laws are enforced to safeguard the well-being of workers, consumers, small businesses, and the public during this pivotal moment.

"For too long, working people have been forced to suffer under a two-tier system of justice," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "White-collar criminal outfits routinely use their billions in profits to hire armies of lawyers and lobbyists — paid propogandists who make a mockery of our democracy."

Public servants at institutions like the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division are strong lines of defense against corrupt corporations when they engage in harmful mergers and unfair conduct. But such institutions can't enforce our nation's antitrust laws without adequate resources. It is essential for Congress to pass this vital legislation, not only to ensure that our antitrust laws are respected, but to send a clear signal to Amazon and its corporate cronies: You are not above the law.

