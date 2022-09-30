Health Management Associates, The Focus Group Merging

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder, president, and co-chairman of Health Management Associates (HMA), and David Kulick, founder and managing director of The Focus Group, announced the merger of the two firms. The Focus Group will continue to operate as The Focus Group, an HMA Company.

Founded in 2014, The Focus Group, based in New Orleans, helps healthcare clients navigate the intersection of healthcare policy, payment, and delivery by devising and implementing strategies that create change and fuel growth. Led by public market and business transformation experts, Kulick and Alex Rich have partnered with hundreds of company executives to solve complex challenges and deliver high-value projects. The Focus Group services include market intelligence, strategy development, business transformation, and go-to market execution for providers, payers, life sciences, health foundations, and private equity investors.

"The Focus Group brings extensive expertise across the healthcare spectrum, driving growth for a wide array of clients," Rosen said. "We're excited to add their unique approach to managing change and commitment to innovation to our impressive lineup of experts as we continue to expand the ways we can serve our clients and partners."

"We are thrilled to merge with HMA and drive greater value to our clients. This is a strategic opportunity to link HMA's vast depth in healthcare policy and payment with our focus on commercial growth to lead the charge together for positive evolution in healthcare delivery," Kulick said.

Kulick and Rich will continue to lead The Focus Group, an HMA Company, as managing directors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With offices in more than 20 locations across the country and over 500 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

