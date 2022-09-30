Winners of the 2022 Gerald Loeb Awards Announced by UCLA Anderson at New York City Event

Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Michelle Singletary of The Washington Post

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists from around the world attended tonight's Gerald Loeb Awards event at Capitale in New York City, where the 2022 winners were announced, and lifetime achievement honoree Michelle Singletary form The Washington Post was celebrated during the show. The Gerald Loeb Awards are among the highest honors in journalism, recognizing the work of journalists whose contributions illuminate the worlds of business, finance and the economy for readers and viewers worldwide.

2022 Loeb Lifetime Achievement honoree Michelle Singletary with Tony Bernardo Dean of UCLA Anderson and 2021 Minard Award honoree Garry D. Howard at the 2022 Loeb Awards in New York City. (PRNewswire)

Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch," served as the master of ceremonies for the first in-person show in three years. Antonio Bernardo, dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management and chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation, welcomed Loeb Awards honorees and all attendees. Throughout the show, competition categories were presented by journalists from ABC News, Bloomberg TV, CBS News, The Wall Street Journal and Yahoo Finance. Announcements of finalists were voiced by Frank Mottek, host of "Mottek on Money" on KABC-AM.

Competition Winners

The following is a list of the journalists and media outlets that are 2022 Loeb Award recipients:

AUDIO

"'We're Coming for You': For Public Health Officials, a Year of Threats and Menace" – Kaiser Health News and This American Life

Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Miki Meek

BEAT REPORTING

"The Facebook Files" – The Wall Street Journal

Jeff Horwitz, Georgia Wells, Deepa Seetharaman, Keach Hagey, Justin Scheck, Newley Purnell, Sam Schechner and Emily Glazer

BREAKING NEWS

"The GameStop Frenzy" – The Wall Street Journal

Juliet Chung, Gunjan Banerji, Julia-Ambra Verlaine, Caitlin McCabe and Akane Otani

COMMENTARY

"Auto Insurance Columns" – Crain's Detroit Business

Chad Livengood

EXPLANATORY

"Inside TikTok's Dangerously Addictive Algorithm" – The Wall Street Journal

Rob Barry, Georgia Wells, John West, Joanna Stern, Frank Matt, Tawnell D. Hobbs, Yoree Koh, Jason French and Julie Jargon

FEATURE FINALISTS

"Revolt of the Delivery Workers" – New York Magazine and The Verge

Josh Dzieza

INTERNATIONAL

"China Propaganda" – The New York Times and ProPublica

Paul Mozur, Raymond Zhong, Jeff Kao, Aaron Krolik, Aliza Aufrichtig, Muyi Xiao, Nailah Morgan and Gray Beltran

INVESTIGATIVE

"Poisoned" – Tampa Bay Times and PBS Frontline

Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray

LOCAL

"How Pennsylvania's Biggest Pension Fund Squandered Billions, Hurt Taxpayers and Triggered an FBI Investigation" – The Philadelphia Inquirer and Spotlight PA

Craig McCoy, Joseph DiStefano and Angela Couloumbis

PERSONAL FINANCE AND CONSUMER REPORTING

"Amazon's Advantage" – The Markup

Adrianne Jeffries, Leon Yin, Evelyn Larrubia, Gabriel Hongsdusit, Ben Tanen, Micha Gorelick, Ritu Ghiya and Jeff Crouse

VIDEO

"Framing Britney Spears" – The New York Times, FX and Hulu

Liz Day and Samantha Stark

VISUAL STORYTELLING

"3-D Worlds" – The New York Times

Staff of The New York Times

The board of trustees of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation and UCLA Anderson wishes to thank all those who contributed to the success of the 2022 Loeb Awards:

Platinum Sponsors: Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post

Gold Sponsors: The New York Times

Silver Sponsors: Charter, The Financial Times, Reuters, TIME

Bronze Sponsor: Award Force, Fortune, Yahoo Finance

Associate Sponsor: The Economist

Interactive Graphics Partner: Tagboard

Show Production Partner: Impact Arts Events Group

The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily on competition entry fees, banquet ticket sales, virtual event donations, sponsorships and private support. For more information about the awards, please visit http://www.anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards.

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes Magazine, 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes Magazine and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present the Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

