CCUSA prepares to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian; Launches dedicated donation page

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA), the official domestic relief agency of the U.S. Catholic Church, launched a dedicated disaster donation page with 100 percent of the monies raised going to support people impacted by Hurricane Ian and served by their local Catholic Charities agencies.

One hundred percent of donations go to support people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Please visit https://ccusa.online/Ian

"While the scale of Hurricane Ian's impact on our neighbors in Florida and the southeast U.S. will continue to be realized over the next few hours and days, CCUSA is committed to the region for as long as it takes to recover," said Sister Donna Markham, President and CEO of CCUSA. "Catholic Charities staff and volunteers are standing by and ready to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs as they evolve."

Donations will provide much-needed support -- including shelter, food and other humanitarian needs -- to those impacted by the disaster. Catholic Charities USA will direct 100 percent of the funds raised through this effort to its agencies that are working with residents impacted by Hurricane Ida.

CCUSA and its disaster response teams have a long history of mobilizing quickly to meet the needs of those affected by catastrophic events in the U.S. and its territories. This work begins with direct relief to meet immediate needs. It continues – sometimes for many years – with long-term relief efforts that help individuals and families rebuild their lives through housing and home repairs, financial assistance and crisis counseling.

To donate, please visit https://ccusa.online/Ian

ABOUT CATHOLIC CHARITIES USA

A member of Caritas Internationalis, Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) is the national office for Catholic Charities agencies nationwide. Catholic Charities USA's members provide help and create hope to more than 15 million people a year regardless of religious, social, or economic backgrounds. To learn more about CCUSA, please visit our website at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.

