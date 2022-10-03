Capsoil’s Novel Tech Introduces Oil-Solubles to the Gummy Matrix

Capsoil platform converts oil-based ingredients into water-soluble powders for gummies

WINTER GARDEN, Fla, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capsoil FoodTech, by Prodalim, Ltd., cracked the code for merging potent doses of oil-based and lipid-soluble nutrients into palate-pleasing gummies. Opening the door to the inclusion of soluble lipids will bring gummy producers new opportunities to offer ingredients such as MCT's; omega fatty acids; vitamins A, D, E, K; coenzyme Q-10; carotenoids, and lipid-soluble botanicals, such as terpenes and cannabinoids, in flavorful chewy formats. The company will showcase a variety of functional gummies at Supply Side West, on November 2-3, 2002, at booth #2818.

Gummies have been taking the dietary supplement market quite by storm as a response to the phenomenon of pill fatigue. Globally, the gummy market is estimated to be worth $9.5B and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3%, ballooning to an estimated value of $16.5B by 2028 (The Insight Partner). In the US alone, gummies take up to 40% of dietary supplement shelf space.

In line with this flourishing gummy trend, the category has made marked technical advancements in giving gummies a functional makeover. This includes introducing pectin-based vegan-friendly products, reducing sugar content (such as through alcoholic sugars and fiber technology), and finding ways to incorporate high-valued botanicals and nutrients.

However, imbuing gummies with botanical oils, terpenes, and lipid-based nutrients in meaningful dosages poses added challenges due to their inherent lipophilic nature and a tendency to exert strong aromatic overtones. Capsoil has overcome this hurdle with the development of a unique, patented platform that can convert any oil into a highly concentrated and stable water-soluble powder.

"Adding oils to gummies is complex" asserts Itay Shafat, PhD, Scientific Director for Capsoil FoodTech. "By nature, they don't assimilate with water and have a tendency to migrate to the surface of the gummy, exposing them to risks of oxidation and spoilage, not to mention off flavors. Moreover, until now, oils could only be infused in low quantities since gummies are basically a watery matrix. Capsoil-treated lipid-based ingredients are reconstituted to be suitable for such water-based applications."

Capsoil's proprietary technology takes any oil compound and converts it to a self-emulsifying powder without the use of any chemicals or solvents or exposure to heat. This novel process results in a dry, free-flowing powder which dissolves easily in any aqueous matrix. The oil and its bioactive compounds make up to 60% of the powder and maintains the active oil's original composition.

"Unlike other powders, which disperse in water, Capsoil powders completely dissolve in water, creating a stable solution that becomes part of the gummy matrix," adds Shafat. "This characteristic lets Capsoil's powders carry a significantly higher lipid load, turning any oil into an eligible candidate. And not just for gummies but suitable for almost any use in the dietary supplement space."

The company conducted successful pilot trials with pomegranate seed oil, achieving a 250 mg load per gummy. Tests of additional key performance parameters, including flavor, texture, stability of the actives, as well as bioavailability, also proved successful. The positive results spurred the Capsoil team to test other high-value oil-based ingredients.

