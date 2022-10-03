Color Star Attends Dubai Metaverse Assembly to Promote DONO Metaverse Smartphone

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, was invited on the 28th of September to participate in the Dubai Metaverse Assembly (the "Assembly") organized by the Dubai Future Foundation. During the Assembly, Color Star actively promoted its metaverse software ColorWorld Metaverse ("Color World") to the attendees, and focused on introducing its new "DONO Phone" project.

It is understood that the conference is centered around the development of industries and sectors involved in the "metaverse economy", attracting internationally renowned companies and leading figures to attend. Color Star also made full use of the high-profile nature of the Assembly to exchange information and promote the Company's metaverse project with the attendees. Color Star recently announced its entry into the smartphone business with the DONO Phone, its first metaverse smartphone, which received widespread attention from the public. The phone is designed with the concept of the "metaverse" in mind, and the Color World app will be pre-installed on each unit. The DONO phone aims to bridge the gap between users and the virtual world, allowing users to freely access educational content, digital entertainment, and virtual communication, unbounded by physical limitations. Color Star is focused on delivering the best experiences with its metaverse technology, in addition to developing powerful cybersecurity technology to protect the privacy and security of its users. The DONO phone will utilize a distributed file storage system and a decentralized storage server to make it an almost impossible task for hackers to compromise. At the Assembly, Color Star also emphasized that all technology should be based on the security of the network.

Farhan Qadir, CEO of Color Star, said: "Color Star is very happy to participate in this Assembly. Regarding the question of how to develop the metaverse economy and generate more revenue, Color Star has also been looking for answers. For example, our Color World combines celebrity entertainment with artificial intelligence, resulting in near unlimited room for development and new opportunities for the fan and digital economy. In addition, through our metaverse DONO phone, we are announcing to the world that we are about to stimulate the metaverse to try and help it reach its full potential so as to further increase the Company's profit and revenue."

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services.

