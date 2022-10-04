Cambrex Announces Stability Storage Expansions in Ireland and Belgium

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex today announced the expansion of their stability storage business, Q1 Scientific, which offers environmentally-controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries. Q1 Scientific will open a new 20,000-square-foot cGMP facility in Belgium and add an additional 10,000 square feet at their existing facility in Waterford, Ireland. The expansions will be completed in the first half of 2023.

Q1 Scientific's new state-of-the-art temperature-controlled and monitored storage facility in Belgium will be located in the easily accessible Liege region, approximately 50 miles from Brussels. The facility will provide 35,000 temperature-controlled storage spaces for all key ICH climatic zones, supporting long-term, intermediate and accelerated stability trials, including 2 – 8°C and 25°C / 60%RH and 40°C / 75%RH.

Tom Loewald, CEO at Cambrex says, "We are delighted to expand the Q1 Scientific business into Belgium, where we will be able to serve pharmaceutical companies across Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Simultaneously, we will continue to expand our Waterford facility to meet the demand within the Irish market."

Q1 Scientific's Waterford-based facility has doubled in size over the past two years and continues to grow with this new 10,000-square-foot expansion.

"With Cambrex's scientific expertise and scale, we are able to accelerate our growth plans and launch a second site in 2023," added Stephen Delaney, Managing Director of Q1 Scientific. "Operating two sites will be a great benefit to our European customers, who can now expect even faster turnaround times for the return of samples. Meanwhile, we will also be able to provide greater temperature-controlled transport options in mainland Europe."

Cambrex continues to expand its capabilities and capacity across its North American and European network to meet the growing demand for outsourced drug development and manufacturing services.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle. With over 40 years of experience and a growing team of over 2,300 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex is a trusted partner in branded and generic markets for API and finished dosage form development and manufacturing.

Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, stability storage, and highly potent APIs. In addition, Cambrex can support conventional dosage forms, including oral solids, semi-solids, and liquids, and has the expertise to manufacture specialty dosage forms such as modified-release, fixed-dose combination, pediatric, bi-layer tablets, stick packs, topicals, controlled substances, sterile, and non-sterile ointments

About Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex company

Q1 Scientific, a Cambrex company, was founded in Waterford, Ireland in 2013 by Louise Grubb, and offers environmentally controlled stability storage services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and life sciences industries at their 20,000 sq ft. cGMP facility. As the first company in the sector to establish in Ireland, Q1 Scientific is revolutionising the way pharmaceutical companies store their products, helping to improve the speed it takes for new drugs to reach the marketplace along with saving companies the expense of building and monitoring their own storage chambers. In June 2022, Q1 Scientific was acquired by US company Cambrex.

