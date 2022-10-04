Inventor of OLAPLEX Launches Next-Generation Haircare Brand, epres™

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Pressly, inventor, and scientist behind OLAPLEX, will be launching epres™: the next generation in high-performance haircare. The brand will consist of two science-based treatments including one professional in-salon SKU and one consumer at-home SKU, ranging from $34-$79.

Powered by Pressly's cutting-edge chemistry, the inaugural technology launched will be a next-generation acid-free, bond repair treatment. The patent-pending formulas contain just four ingredients and work to deliver professional-grade results for all hair types. It's always-on and one-and-done – meaning, epres™ will be the only treatment on the market that uses Biodiffusion™ technology, enabling it to continue transforming the hair long after it dries, in one simple step.

"epres™ is the future of haircare, specifically formulated for both professionals and consumers. Whenever I am innovating, it is always essential that my products can be trusted for their professional-grade formulas and that they truly deliver on the promised benefits and results. That is why I wanted to re-enter the haircare space and continue to create products that are as accessible and easy-to-use as they are innovative," said Eric Pressly, Founder of epres™.

In salon, the Professional Bond Repair works as a single-step solution to actively re-bond hair structure without lowering the pH of the chemical service which prevents increased processing times, reduced lift, and inhibited color deposit. Made for salon professionals, the patent-pending formula is the ultimate tool for advancing technical artistry, achieving consistently superior results, and sending clients out the door with stronger, healthier hair. For consumers at home, the Bond Repair Treatment Kit comes with an epres™ spray bottle and two water-free concentrate vials. Its formula actively re-bonds hair's structure adding lasting softness, strength, and manageability; its unique liquid-molecule technology continues to diffuse repair throughout each strand for hours after application. After initial purchase, consumers can shop the water-free concentrate vials separately for a refillable, planet minded option.

epres™ is available beginning October 4th on epres.com and will be in select salons across the U.S. starting Nov. 1st.

Founder, Eric Pressly, first discovered his talent for innovation while pursuing his Ph.D. in materials science, working on everything from developing life-saving pharmaceuticals to inventing the bond-building category in haircare. Now he has created "epres™, the next generation in high-performance haircare. The product range features two first-of-its kind, acid free, bond-building treatments available in the professional and consumer space. Each of the products are equipped with unprecedented Biodiffusion™ technology which continues to move and repair even after the hair is dry.

