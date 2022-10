THE NOVI HOME SHOW OCTOBER 7TH -9TH 2022 AT THE SUBURBAN COLLECTION SHOWPLACE, NOVI

LIGHT YOUR WAY FOR LESS AT THE NOVI HOME SHOW EVERY ATTENDEE WILL RECEIVE A BAG OF LED LIGHT BULBS WITH PAID ADMISSION, COMPLIMENTS OF DTE. WHILE SUPPLY LASTS.

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WITH HUNDREDS OF EXHIBITORS, THE NOVI HOME SHOW IS THE ONE STOP DESTINATION IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN TO FRESHEN UP YOUR HOME. DISCOVER NEW HOME IMPROVEMENT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FOR EVERY TYPE OF PROJECT IMAGINABLE. PLUS SPEAK WITH EXPERIENCED ESTABLISHED AREA BUSINESSES AVAILABLE FOR CONSULTING OR HIRE. ALSO, TOUR THE 6 FULL SIZED SPECTACULAR MODULAR HOMES IN THE MICHIGAN MANUFACTURED HOME SHOWCASE.

EXHIBITORS INCLUDE HOME BUILDERS AND REMODELERS, LANDSCAPERS, DECK AND PATIO PROFESSIONALS, KITCHEN AND BATHROOM REMODELERS, WINDOW AND DOOR EXPERTS, WATER PROOFING COMPANIES, CABINET AND COUNTERTOP INSTALLERS, BASEMENT REFINISHERS, ROOFING AND SIDING COMPANIES AND MANY MORE: ALSO, INCLUDES THE MICHIGAN MARKETPLACE FEATURING ARTS AND CRAFTERS UNIQUE BUSINESSES AND FOOD MERCHANTS.

ENTER TO WIN A GREAT LAKES ACE GRAND PRIZE VALUED AT $500. JOIN THE AUDIENCE AS WJR'S INSIDE OUTSIDE GUYS BROADCAST LIVE SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 10 AM TILL NOON OCTOBER 8TH AND 9TH. ALSO, FEATURING THE NOVI HOME SHOW SEMINAR STAGE WITH INFORMATIVE SESSIONS FROM CONSUMERS ENERGY, BILL AND RODS APPLIANCE AND MANY MORE.

ADULTS ADMISSION $10 (13 AND UP)

SENIOR ADMISSION $9 (55 AND UP)

CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER FREE

$5 AFTER 5 PM FRIDAY AND SATURDAY OCTOBER 7TH AND 8TH

PARKING IS NOT INCLUDED

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND SPECIAL 30% DISCOUNT COMPLIMENTS OF "MY LOCAL PROS" GO TO WWW.NOVIHOMESHOW.COM

THE NOVI HOME SHOW IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY WJR, GREAT LAKES ACE HARDWARE, MY LOCAL PROS, SAVEON, VALPAK AND THE MICHIGAN MANUFACTURED HOUSING ASSOCIATION.

HOURS FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7TH 2PM TO 8PM

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH 10AM TO 8PM

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9TH 10AM TO 5PM

CONTACT: BRIAN STARRS

THE NOVI HOME SHOW

248-202-7300

BRIANS@BUILDERS.ORG

View original content:

SOURCE Southeast Michigan Home Builders Association