Salary.com Secures Significant Equity Investment from Accel-KKR To Help Companies Get Pay Right

Investment to fuel continued advancements in AI-driven pay equity and enterprise compensation solutions

MENLO PARK, Calif. and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salary.com, the market leader in cloud-based compensation software and data solutions, today announced it has received a significant equity investment from Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm.

Salary.com works with over 8,000 software subscribers and 60 million employees globally to make compensation transparent, fair and equitable. Salary.com has remained true to its founding mission to revolutionize how employees and employers manage compensation information and make decisions about what is equitable pay. The company's innovation leadership continues with the recent introduction of the Plunkett Pay Equity Framework and the CompAnalyst® Pay Equity Suite, recipient of Ventana Research's 2022 Digital Innovation Award for Human Capital Management.

"Pay equity is the defining workplace issue of our time, one that needs to be addressed within the context of an overall compensation strategy," said Kent Plunkett, co-founder and CEO of Salary.com. "Salary.com brings the most experienced technologists and compensation consultants to every solution that we build. Our ability to achieve results is driving organizations of all sizes, from Fortune 500s to SMBs, to adopt our AI-backed pay equity solution, which is now available in our all-in-one CompAnalyst platform."

Accel-KKR brings deep resources and domain expertise in SaaS technology and the human capital management (HCM) space to support expanded product offerings and further accelerate growth. Salary.com and AKKR will continue to cultivate a top-tier work environment where its employees can thrive. The company was selected as a Boston Globe 2021 Top Places to Work and a Boston Business Journal 2022 Best Places to Work.

"The stakes in getting pay right have never been higher and we're committed to taking that journey with every client we serve," said Yong Zhang, co-founder and President of Salary.com. "Our current and future success relies on the people behind our best-in-class technology, data, and customer service, and we'll continue to make our team and our culture a primary focus," said Zhang.

"We believe Salary.com has the most experienced and forward-thinking leadership team in the industry, one that has always led the innovation curve," said Dean Jacobson, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "We're excited to work with Salary.com's leadership and strategically support the company's inspiring mission and continued growth."

Salary.com® is the leading provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. The industry's fastest-growing compensation management company, Salary.com serves over 30,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 60 million employees globally. HR professionals rely on Salary.com's 360° view of their compensation practices so they can efficiently and accurately achieve pay equity and adapt to market changes. Salary.com's state-of-the-art CompAnalyst® accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable and competitive compensation through one intuitive platform. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with $14 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions, including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across various transaction types, including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. Accel-KKR's headquarters is in Menlo Park, with offices in Atlanta, London and Mexico City. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

