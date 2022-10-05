CMP INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Compass Minerals International, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CMP

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) resulting from allegations that Compass Minerals may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Compass Minerals securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=8924 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On September 23, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced that Compass Minerals was ordered to pay $12 million to settle charges "for misleading investors about a technology upgrade that the company claimed would reduce costs at its most significant mine, but in reality, had increased costs, and for failing to properly assess whether to disclose the financial risks created by the company's excessive discharge of mercury in Brazil." Specifically, according to the SEC, "Compass repeatedly assured investors in 2017 that a technology upgrade at its Goderich mine - the world's largest underground salt mine which is located near Ontario, Canada and hailed by the company as its crown jewel - was on track to materially reduce costs and boost its operating results starting in 2018," but these statements by Compass Minerals "were misleading because they failed to tell investors that costs at the mine were increasing rather than decreasing, which substantially undermined the projected savings." Further, the SEC found that "Compass misled investors by overstating the amount of salt it was able to produce at Goderich."

