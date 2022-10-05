Ember Appoints Rick Hulford as President of the Company's Consumer Division

The Award-Winning Temperature Control Brand Taps Former Sonos Executive to Lead Company Growth and Development

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ember Technologies, Inc. (Ember®), the global design-led temperature control brand and maker of the award-winning temperature control mug, today announced the appointment of Rick Hulford as President of Ember's consumer business. In his new role, Hulford will be responsible for driving the company's growth and development, and leading the marketing, sales, operations and finance functions of the division.

"As Ember continues to experience high growth, expand into additional markets and introduce new innovations, it's essential to have the right leaders in place to help pave the way for a successful future," said Clay Alexander, Founder and CEO of Ember. "Rick brings an incredible track record and a wealth of experience working with global consumer electronic brands that complements our executive team. We're thrilled to have him on board."

Hulford joins Ember after over 10 years with Sonos where he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager for the Americas, a role in which he helped double the business in 5 years and grow the direct-to-consumer business to over 25% of total sales. Over his tenure at Sonos, Hulford led the go-to-market team with full P&L responsibility to drive growth and build the brand in the Americas. He was responsible for growing the retail business and opening new channels, including Costco, which delivered significant revenue growth along with the highest percentage of units sold into net new households of any retail channel.

Hulford's start with Sonos was as Head of Marketing for the brand in EMEA where he helped increase sales fivefold in just four years and built an integrated marketing organization of more than 40 people across six regions. He was responsible for managing the creation and implementation of high-impact integrated media campaigns that doubled brand awareness in key markets.

Before joining Sonos, Hulford served as the Senior Director of Regional Marketing for EMEA at BlackBerry/Research In Motion (RIM) where he led a team of 65 people and was responsible for devising and implementing go-to-market plans to successfully ignite new business opportunities in the region.

"I'm honored to join Ember during this exciting time," Hulford shared. "I've seen the incredible innovations the team has in the pipeline and I'm looking forward to building upon the major strides the company continues to make in temperature control technology."

About Ember

Ember is a global temperature control brand and technology platform whose mission is to revolutionize the way people eat, drink and live. Founded by inventor and serial entrepreneur Clay Alexander, Ember creates, designs, and develops temperature control products that offer people complete customization. The award-winning Ember Travel Mug and Ember Mug are the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing individuals to set and maintain their preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. For more information, visit ember.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

