MAC PAPERS AND PACKAGING ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mac Papers and Packaging announced today a new partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League. Mac Papers and Packaging will be the Official Facility Supply Partner of the Jaguars providing sanitation and office products for their corporate and training facilities. The Mac Papers and Packaging Facility Supply division specializes in the distribution of personal hygiene products, facility cleaning supplies and equipment, floor care and workplace safety.

For almost 60 years, Mac Papers and Packaging has been the pre-eminent supplier of paper, packaging, wide format and facility supply materials and equipment throughout the Southeastern United States. Mac Papers and Packaging is headquartered in Jacksonville and has over 20 locations throughout the Southeast.

"Though we're often thought of as a paper and packaging solutions supplier, we've been providing facility and janitorial supplies to our commercial customers for years," explains JD Dinsmore, VP of Facility Supplies for Mac Papers and Packaging. "Partnering with the Jaguars allows us to supply their facilities with our products, and it helps with our brand building and sales efforts…and it's also great to bring two hometown teams together like this."

Visitors to Jaguars home games will see Mac Papers and Packaging promotions on the stadium videoboards.

"The Jaguars are honored to welcome a home-grown company like Mac Papers and Packaging to our family of corporate partners," said Michael DeMartino, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Jaguars. "We're excited to introduce them to our fans on game day and appreciate the services they can provide to our front office and football operations."

"Yes, this partnership is primarily intended to provide extra visibility to our line of facility supply products but all of Mac Paper and Packaging's lines of business will benefit from this; we expect this will put some additional punch in our sales efforts for paper, packaging and wide format," says Dinsmore.

About Mac Papers and Packaging

Founded in 1965, Mac Papers and Packaging is the pre-eminent supplier of paper and print, packaging materials and equipment, wide format products and equipment, facility supplies and office products. The company also converts and prints an extensive range of standard and custom envelopes at its state-of-the-art converting facility in Jacksonville, Florida. Mac Papers and Packaging is headquartered in Jacksonville FL and has over 20 locations throughout the Southeastern United States.

About the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are a professional football team, one of 32 member clubs of the National Football League (NFL), aligned in the South Division of the American Football Conference (AFC). Founded on Nov. 30, 1993, the team began play as an expansion team in 1995 and will compete in its 28th season in 2022. The team is owned by Shahid Khan, who purchased the franchise in January 2012. The club plays its home games at TIAA Bank Field, located near the St. Johns River in downtown Jacksonville, Fla. Since their inaugural season in 1995, the Jaguars have won three division titles and made seven playoff appearances, playing in 14 postseason games.

