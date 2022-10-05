THE NATIONAL SKI PATROL NAMES STEPHANIE COX AS ITS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Ski Patrol (NSP) Board of Directors announced Stephanie Cox as the organization's new Executive Director. Cox is a globally-recognized leader and award-winning entrepreneur who has extensive experience leading nonprofits, technology and consumer goods companies around the world.

National Ski Patrol (PRNewswire)

"The search committee, comprised of the board's executive committee members, received an overwhelming number of resumes for the Executive Director position, but Stephanie's qualifications and credentials largely stood out from the others," said NSP National Board Chair Rick Boyce. "Her experience leading not-for-profit organizations while modernizing them is impressive. Her substantial background in relationship building, partnership strategies, recruiting, inspiring and managing diverse teams will set her up for success as National Ski Patrol's next leader."

Prior to joining NSP, Cox acted as Executive Director of World Child Cancer, a global health organization that supports children with cancer and their families to receive the best quality care available to them. Stephanie has lived and worked throughout the US, Europe, Africa and Asia. Her career credits include Executive Director, World Child Cancer; Founder & CEO, The Level Market, a B2B global marketplace for aid supplies; COO of Nokero International, a solar lighting start up; Vice President of Marketing & Business Development, iDE; and Editor-in-Chief at the Council of State Governments. Her awards include: the UK's Nominet Trust Everyday Tech Hero 2016, and COBizMag Entrepreneur of Year Runner Up 2018.

"It is an honor to lead the National Ski Patrol and I'm thrilled to be able to merge my leadership experience with my passion for skiing, mountain biking and the outdoors," Cox said. "Throughout the search process, I have been struck by the deep affection and commitment people have for the organization. Looking ahead, I am delighted by the incredible long-term potential, uncharted future growth opportunities and the chance to bring groups together to strengthen the ski patrol community as a whole."

Cox holds an M.A. in International Development from the University of Denver as well as a B.A. in Literature from George Mason University. Originally from Virginia, she has lived in Colorado for 24 years and is passionate about skiing, coaching mountain biking and climbing with her teenage daughter.

About the National Ski Patrol:

The National Ski Patrol is a federally-chartered 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership association. As the leading authority of on-mountain safety, the NSP is dedicated to serving the outdoor recreation industry by providing education and accreditation to emergency care and safety service providers. NSP has more than 31,000 members who are ski and bike patrollers, mountain hosts and associates, and who serve more than 600 patrols around the country and internationally. The NSP is based in Lakewood, Colo. Learn more at http://nspserves.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Ski Patrol