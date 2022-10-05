DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflate your Halloween decor in seconds with the Airblown Inflatables by Gemmy Industries featuring Star Wars™: The Mandalorian fan-favorite galactic characters.

Tricks and Treats Await with Star Wars™: The Mandalorian Airblown Inflatables at Walmart and The Home Depot

Individual Character Inflatables

Inspired by the most adorable asset in the galaxy, The 6-ft wide stylized Groguä Holding a Treat Bag Airblown Inflatable ($34.98) is one of the most wanted inflatables and is available exclusively in-store and online at Walmart. It self-inflates in seconds and lights up with energy-efficient LEDs for nighttime visibility.

Decorate with the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunter, the Boba Fett ™ Airblown Inflatable ($34.98), available in-store and online at Walmart. Standing 5-ft tall, Boba Fett is decked out in his armor holding a pumpkin with flying bats and a 'Hands off my Bounty' statement.

Fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian™ will love the 3.5-ft Airblown® Inflatable Grogu™ ($34.98), accented with an orange Mandalorian treat sack. Available in-store and online at The Home Depot, the Grogu™ inflatable makes a spooktacular addition to your indoor or outdoor Halloween decorations.

Indoor Lighting

Transform a room with this amazing Halloween decoration, The Mandalorian ShadowLights™ ($14.98) tabletop projector, available only in-store at Walmart. It features bright, energy-efficient LEDs and projects a rotating scene with images of characters from The Mandalorian including Groguä. It is perfect for parties and haunted houses.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

