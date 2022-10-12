Harvard & Pegasus Annual Startup Accelerator To Kick Off October 12.

Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs and Pegasus Tech Ventures to launch their second annual program to give early-stage businesses valuable tools and resources, as well as a chance to win $1 million.

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs (HAE) announced today the launch of the 2023 HAE Accelerator, Powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures. The application to be considered for the 2023 cohort opens October 12, 2022. The program is designed to equip Harvard Alumni-led early-stage entrepreneurs with essential tools and training to accelerate growth and scale their businesses.

The 2023 HAE Accelerator's ten-week curriculum provides training in the application of valuable concepts and methodologies through workshops and personal mentoring that is customized to the specific challenges of each startup.

Last year's 2022 HAE Accelerator cohort included: Autonomo, Adapdix, Thermaband, DeltaX, Inversa Leathers, Coink, NursIT, VivaWell, Wala Digital Health and Hoek Home. These companies collectively attracted more than $6 million in funding as a result of their participation, including top prize winner and checkout-free convenience store creator, Autonomo, which raised $2.3 million.

"HAE Accelerator faculty and mentors have extensive experience as entrepreneurs, educators, and investors," said Regina Ryan, President of HAE and co-director of the program. "They bring practical, real-world knowledge and techniques to the program. Members of the 2023 cohort will continue to have access to them and each other through a dedicated online community, far beyond the ten weeks of the intensive accelerator."

The program concludes with a Demo Day that enables entrepreneurs to showcase their businesses to a panel of experts and investors as well as the larger community of the HAE Accelerator. The winner of the 2023 HAE Accelerator Demo Day will automatically qualify to compete for over $1 million in prize money at the Pegasus Startup World Cup.

"We are honored to once again partner with the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs to help drive founders to greatness through learning, mentoring, and the opportunity to access additional funding to grow their businesses," said Bill Reichert, General Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures and co-director of the program.

Applications for the 2023 HAE Startup Accelerator will be accepted from October 12 to December 16, 2022. The program is open to profit-driven startup companies from any country or industry with at least one full-time Harvard Alumnus. Companies must be well beyond the idea/launch stage. Up to twelve companies will be accepted into the cohort starting in March 2023. The HAE Accelerator is committed to seeking diverse founders, and 40% of last year's founder participants are women or identify as being from underserved communities.

To apply to be considered for the 2023 program, please visit:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HAEAccelerator

To learn more about the Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs Accelerator, Powered by Pegasus Tech Ventures, please visit https://www.harvardae.org/hae-accelerator

About Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs

Harvard Alumni Entrepreneurs, Inc. (HAE) is a volunteer-managed non-profit organization with twenty Chapters worldwide, connecting more than 18,000 Harvard alumni, faculty, students, and friends from across the University and throughout the world. HAE is dedicated to the advancement of entrepreneurship, promotion of innovation and to furthering the ideals of leadership and learning. From its inception, HAE has served as a meeting place for entrepreneurial alumni, students, faculty and staff from all of Harvard's schools.

For more information, please visit www.harvardae.org

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 Billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups.

For more information about Pegasus, please visit www.pegasustechventures.com

The Pegasus Startup World Cup is one of the biggest and richest startup competitions in the world, with participants from over 70 countries and a Grand Finale in Silicon Valley featuring a $1 million investment prize.

For more information, please check out www.startupworldcup.io

