San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria To Speak At Homebuyers Fair

MAYOR WILL HOLD PRESS AVAILABILITY WITH THE MEDIA
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO:
- San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria
- Kevin Blackburn, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco
- Martha Mosier, Berkshire Hathaway
- Eric Johnson, CALHFA
- Darren Huston, NAREB
- Other experts
WHAT: In his speech, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will discuss his Housing Action Package aimed at expanding the supply of housing in the city. He will also laud the San Diego Housing Commission's first-time homebuyer and closing cost forgivable loan programs. Mayor Gloria will hold a press availability with the media. At the event, potential homeowners will learn more about the homebuying process and assistance programs for first-time homebuyers. A California Housing Finance Agency official will discuss the state's down payment assistance program. HUD officials will discuss federal programs available. The event is coordinated by Berkshire Hathaway, the Impact Council and NAREB San Diego. The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and Berkshire Hathaway are prime sponsors. There will also be a panel discussion with representatives from Bank of America, CiB Bank, Union Bank and US Bank. Representatives of the San Diego Housing Commission will speak.
WHEN: Saturday, October 15, 2022
9:00am to 12:30pm
WHERE: Balboa Park Club Ballroom
2150 Pan American Road West
San Diego, CA 92101
REGISTER: tinyurl.com/bhhscalfthb
MEDIA CONTACT: KEVIN BLACKBURN @ 510-377-8999
BLACKBUR@FHLBSF.COM
View original content:
SOURCE Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco