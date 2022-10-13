Tiger Pistol Rises to Finalist Round for Digiday Technology Awards' "Best Social Marketing Platform"

The 2019 and 2020 Winner Shortlisted for its Exceptional Work with Wendy's and Great Clips.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross-partner visibility, brand control, and partner customization were among the top reasons Tiger Pistol finds itself named, not once, but twice, on the Digiday Technology Awards' shortlist for Best Social Marketing Platform. Tiger Pistol , the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, was announced alongside their industry leading clients, Wendy's and Great Clips , for supporting local partners through community-relevant social advertising.

Tiger Pistol, the back-to-back winner of the Digiday Technology Awards Best Social Marketing Platform in 2019 and 2020, has been named a finalist for the 2022 Best Social Marketing Platform award. Tiger Pistol is recognized twice in the category for its work with industry-leading franchise brands Wendy's and Great Clips. (PRNewswire)

"Every year, the Digiday Technology Awards' shortlist reads like a 'who's who' of innovative technology companies, and we are honored to be recognized in this prestigious circle," said Paul Elliott, CEO Tiger Pistol. "For more than a decade, Tiger Pistol has set its sights on solving social advertising's greatest points of friction. Capturing the attention of Digiday's judging panel further validates our position that it takes specialized tools to achieve scaled social advertising success. Tiger Pistol remains the only adtech provider exclusively focused on the national-to-local social advertising opportunity."

Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ eliminates the major gaps and obstacles to scaled social advertising that exist in both native social tooling and competing social adtech platforms. Tiger Pistol's focuses on technology development and product innovation that simplifies social advertising complexities, without sacrificing the power of the social media channel.

"We handle the greatest challenges for national-to-local social advertising – such as capturing local business page connections, campaign creation, and creative management – with ease through our technology and automations, making Tiger Pistol the optimal solution for businesses looking to empower their channel partners," said Elliott. "This effortless scale combined with performance optimization tools means results are not sacrificed for efficiency, and a lack of scale does not limit capabilities across markets."

With two previous Digiday Technology Awards for Best Social Marketing Platform under its belt, Elliott said Tiger Pistol looks forward to hearing the competition results this November. "If I may borrow our honored client's tagline, 'It's Gonna Be Great!'"

To learn more about Tiger Pistol's social advertising tools and how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies visit www.tigerpistol.com .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most award-winning collaborative advertising platform, makes high performance social advertising simple and scalable for clients and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol's Collaborative Advertising Platform™ utilizes advanced technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, or agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities. A Meta (formerly Facebook) Business Partner, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in 22 global markets with more than 700,000 campaigns published annually. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com , or following on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

About the Digiday Technology Awards

The Digiday Technology Awards recognize the technology modernizing media and marketing. Digiday, a division of Digiday Media, takes a global view of the media and marketing industries and confronts the truths in technology's disruption of these industries. Digiday connects with its audience across web, email, podcasts, a membership program and virtual and in-person events.

Digiday Awards programs are dedicated to recognizing innovation, creativity and excellence in the fields of publishing, content marketing, advertising, advertising technology and video. The awards programs are considered to be one of the most influential in the industry.

