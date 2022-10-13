Top luxury brokerage in Dallas reveals six stunning homes for sale this fall, in architecture styles inspired by England, Spain and a Ralph Lauren lodge

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading luxury brokerage in Dallas is offering a fall bumper crop of exceptional listings. From its bustling office at 3131 Turtle Creek Boulevard, the agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty represent the city's finest homes for sale. Below is just a sampling.

7037 Turtle Creek Boulevard: In University Park's esteemed Volk Estates, this 1939 English Eclectic has been masterfully preserved and expanded. Now encompassing 11,955 square feet, this iconic residence features hand-poured terrazzo floors, fireplaces with antique mantels, custom ironwork, a private office, an elevator and six en suite bedrooms. It is represented by Jeanne Shelton and Doug Shelton for $14,600,000.

4646 Cherokee Trail: Originally built in 1982 and extensively renovated in 2020, this Bluffview estate comprises a 7,566-square-foot main house and two guesthouses — plus a resort-like backyard featuring an infinity pool and spa, a putting green, two fireplaces, multiple covered seating areas and a cabana with a full kitchen. It is represented by Lisa Besserer for $11,999,000.

9630 Inwood Road: Spanning 7,144 square feet, this four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath home offers maximum privacy — thanks to its gated entrance and thoughtfully planned foliage. Sited on a heavily treed lot in Preston Hollow, this Contemporary retreat features a heated saltwater pool accented by multiple seating areas, a koi pond and lush greenery. It is represented by Faisal Halum for $6,990,000.

9 Robledo Drive: In North Dallas' exclusive Los Arboles gated community, this 7,732-square-foot Transitional home includes five bedrooms, six full baths, two half baths, formal living and dining rooms, a game room, a theater, a private office, a chef's kitchen and a pool. It is represented by Nora Kutob and Pogir for $6,495,000.

9851 Rockbrook Drive: With all the makings of a Spanish villa, this Preston Hollow gem is an ode to the architectural traditions of Andalusia, the southernmost region of Spain. In addition to the 6,462-square-foot main house, the property boasts a guest suite atop a three-car garage that overlooks the shady backyard and idyllic pool. It is represented by LeeLee Gioia and Anne Goyer for $6,495,000.

5211 Farquhar Lane: In scenic Bluffview, this European-style Traditional offers an oversized living room with a stone fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, a study, a library and a media room, all in the 6,494-square-foot main house — not to mention the 2,400-square-foot guesthouse inspired by Ralph Lauren's Colorado lodge. It is represented by Meredith Houston for $4,995,000.

All of these properties — and many more — can be explored at briggsfreeman.com. Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty is the leading luxury brokerage in North Texas.

