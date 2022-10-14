USAA Names New Chief Corporate Governance Officer

Current Bank General Counsel SVP Jason Klein role expands to include Corporate Governance oversight

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – USAA announced that Bank General Counsel Senior Vice President Jason Klein role will expand to become USAA's chief corporate governance officer. He will succeed Amy Cook, the current chief corporate governance officer who will retire from USAA next year. Jason will continue to report to USAA Chief Legal Officer Bob Johnson.

"As a member-owned association, USAA considers good corporate governance an essential part of serving our members with excellence," Johnson said. "I'm grateful to Amy for her dedication and leadership in ensuring that we maintain a strong corporate governance program and I know it will continue to be in great hands under Jason's leadership. His legal experience and deep understanding of USAA make him the perfect fit for this expanded role."

Jason brings vast corporate and private law experience to help lead corporate governance at USAA. He joined USAA in August 2020 after 17 years in the legal departments at JPMorgan Chase (JPMC) and Washington Mutual. At JPMC, he was general counsel, legal operations and chief of staff for the company's general counsel. Prior to that he was general counsel for the company's consumer banking and wealth management business and general counsel for its small business banking line of business and was involved in civil litigation and government and regulatory investigations. Prior to working in the financial services industry, he was a partner at Davis Wright Tremaine in Seattle, Washington.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to work more closely with USAA's leadership and our Boards of Directors," Klein said. "USAA is a special place, and I look forward to supporting the company and its mission as it starts its second century of helping our members and military families secure their financial futures."

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

