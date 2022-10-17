Intermap Announces $3.1 Million Contract with Multiple European Insurers

New recurring subscriptions for cloud-based software solutions and precision flood hazard maps

Bolstering global climate resilience with innovative tools and analytics

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in 3D geospatial data and intelligence solutions, today announced multiple members of the Czech Association of Insurers have agreed to sign multiyear, multi-license contracts, with a total value of USD $3.1 million, for Intermap's flood risk software, Aquarius RMA, and a new generation of precision flood hazard maps.

The new suite of agreements includes substantial upfront payment by year end, followed by five-year recurring subscriptions. The Czech Association of Insurers underwrite 98% of the total premiums in the Czech Republic. This multi-license contract with the major insurers in the market will provide critical access to flood hazard maps, high-resolution 3D data, and analytics across the industry. Intermap's cloud-based software will be integrated seamlessly into the insurers' workflows, streamlining analytics and geocoding capabilities and providing a comprehensive evaluation of flood risk that insurers will use to underwrite property.

As evidenced by recent storms such as Hurricane Ian in Florida as well as historic flooding in Pakistan and Australia, the insurance industry is grappling with the devastating effects of record natural catastrophes. Underwriters have discovered that their traditional methods of risk assessment are insufficient. Intermap's innovative solutions are invaluable tools as providers recalibrate their risk profiles. Existing customers continue to expand their contracts and grow their utilization while the demand from new customers continues to increase. In September 2022, Intermap's U.S. insurance software solution, InsitePro, generated its largest monthly revenue results ever. On a run-rate basis, this contract is expected to add 21% growth to monthly recurring revenue.

"With historic flooding around the world, the need for climate resilience is irrefutable and urgent," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO. "From Florida to Croatia, recent flooding has been catastrophic. Insurance providers are now preparing for the future by repricing risk and subscribing to Intermap's global solutions, including our cloud-based software and precision flood hazard maps."

The Czech Republic insurance industry was valued at USD $7.9 billion in 2021. The industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026, reaching USD $11 billion in 2026 (source).

Intermap Reader Advisory

About Intermap Technologies

