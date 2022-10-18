EMC Outdoor Announces the Addition of Helen Kim as SVP of Client Services

Industry veteran Helen Kim has joined long-standing Out of Home specialist agency EMC Outdoor as Senior Vice President of Client Services.

EMC Outdoor is pleased to announce the appointment of industry veteran Helen Kim as SVP of Client Services.

CEO Betsy McLarney said, "Helen brings deep expertise and passion to OOH; her leadership will drive our future success with strategic planning and innovative, measurable campaigns. We're excited to have her as part of our team!"

Kim is a seasoned professional with 20+ years of agency experience. She began her career at Universal McCann, working on the launch of Microsoft Xbox. She continued in integrated media strategy and planning, managing high-profile accounts, including Wendy's, Nokia, LG Electronics, and Mars Chocolates. Kim transitioned to Out of Home when she joined Horizon Media in 2011. She served as Director of OOH at Horizon, leading strategic OOH media planning and buying for various accounts, spanning financial, entertainment, spirits, tech, pharma, and retail categories. Kim's leadership in developing media relationships and strategic partnerships led to revenue growth during her 5-year tenure and several first-to-markets and Obie award-winning campaigns.

Kim joined Havas in 2017 as VP, Director of OOH to support the launch and development of Adcity, and Talon in 2020 as VP, Director of Client Services. Over that time, she developed a conscientious, detailed, and thorough approach to day-to-day leadership.

EMC President, Christie Massey said, "Helen's extensive background in OOH and client relationship management has already had a positive impact on our company. Her fresh perspective on strategy and innovative campaign ideas, along with her audience-focused approach, will elevate our planning. I'm thrilled to have her on the team."

Kim said, "I'm extremely excited to be joining EMC Outdoor! Owned and led by strategic, forward-thinking leaders, I felt an immediate connection with the team, the company culture, and their core values. It's a pivotal time for the OOH industry, and I'm thrilled to be working with them as they move forward to the next level!"

In her new role, Kim will focus on leading Media and Operations teams, honing the agency's capabilities in strategic and data-oriented media planning, overseeing the delivery of best-in-class service, and driving strategy, value, and positive outcomes for clients.

