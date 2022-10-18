Lexicon Tech Solutions To Open Satellite Repair Facilities for K-12 Districts

Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

First "on demand" repair facility will open in early 2023 serving Lake County Schools and surrounding districts

CONYERS, Ga. and ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexicon Tech Solutions, a leader in student device maintenance and repair services for K-12 districts, is pleased to announce the launch of satellite repair facilities through its AlwaysLearning™ device maintenance program.

"Our initial rollout targets large districts in populated areas," said Josh King, CEO of Lexicon Tech Solutions. "This allows us to put up a centralized repair facility. We'll employ one technician for every 10,000 student devices, and provide Lexicon drivers for device pick-up and drop-off to expedite turn times."

The first facility will open in Orlando, Florida to serve Lake County Public Schools and surrounding districts.

"Lexicon has been successful in the K-12 space because we anticipate and think through our partner districts' challenges and needs well in advance of them occurring," says King. "Opening on-demand repair sites is one more way we're able to provide the level of service our clients expect from us."

He notes the company has never lost a K-12 client.

Industry Leader In Turn Times & Repair Rates

Lexicon is known for saving districts money by repairing what most other providers would have to replace. A+ certified technicians perform component-level repair with specialized microelectronics (BGA rework; X-ray inspected welds; Key-injection). All reported and unreported issues are fixed.

"Component-level repairs will come to Atlanta, but having a satellite facility is ideal for fast-turn repairs such as screens, ports, and deployments," notes COO David Word.

Lexicon boasts a 99.97% first-time repair rate, meaning that for every 4,000 devices repaired, only one returns.

AlwaysLearning™

AlwaysLearning™ is Lexicon's proven device management solution. Customizations for districts include unlimited ADP, fully managed deployments, spare pool management, and now on-demand repair facilities.

For pricing information or to learn more about Lexicon and AlwaysLearning™, call 800-678-1744 or email alwayslearning@lexicontech.com.

About LEXICON TECH SOLUTIONS

Lexicon Tech Solutions provides technology maintenance solutions to K-12 districts of all sizes, rural and urban. Clients include Atlanta Public Schools, Henry County, DeKalb County, and Lake County schools. Through the AlwaysLearning™ device management program, Lexicon guarantees zero downtime for students. Visit www.lexiconK12.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexicon-tech-solutions-to-open-satellite-repair-facilities-for-k-12-districts-301644910.html

SOURCE Lexicon Technologies

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.