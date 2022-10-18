Master Ventures Inv. Mgmt. (MVIM) Invests in Defi leader Volare Finance alongside top crypto VCs: DCG, Huobi Ventures

MVIM has announced its investment in leading options protocol Volare Finance alongside DCG, Arrington XRP Capital, Huobi Ventures, and GSR. Volare is a web3 financial services company building an options protocol for crypto volatility markets.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Ventures Investment Management (MVIM). today announced a seed round investment in Volare Finance, a web3 options protocol for crypto volatility markets. Volare's most recent private round includes GSR, Arrington XRP Capital, Spark Digital Capital, GSR Markets, Huobi Ventures, and other top-tier VC's among its investors. Top VC's are increasingly betting on the evolution of financial tools following the initial momentum of the defi movement.

With user-friendly simplicity in mind, Volare Finance provides a DeFi option protocol for European options, option combos, and exotic options, allowing investors to adopt standard or customized option strategies portfolios as well as clients tools for hedging, speculation, and yield enhancement. With their technology, Volare Finance aims to reduce the friction traders face in options trading and make it a more accessible trading style for all. The veteran team is designing the protocol to be a one-stop shop for options traders with a range of concerns.

"MVIM believes that the Defi ecosystem is only in its beginning stages, and we expect that its continued evolution will fundamentally shape the future of finance in new and novel ways. Volare is positioned nicely ahead of an huge opportunity to fulfill an important market need, and at a time the shift from Defi 1.0 to Defi 2.0 is imminent. The project brings a much needed option functionality to the market, and we believe they are the right team to execute their roadmap and deliver this much needed solution to the market. We look forward to supporting their mission with the industry leading resources at our disposal."

-Orion Depp, Head Managing Partner, Master Ventures Investment Management

"The partners at MVIM have a broad range of experience from backgrounds in finance, investment management, management consulting, technology startups, and venture capital. We're excited for the diversity of skills and support that MVIM brings to Volare."

-Jake, Head of Product and Capital Markets, Volare Finance

Including MVIM's investment, Volare has attracted $6m in total capital raised, and will use the funds to build their revolutionary options trading model in the emerging blockchain ecosystem. The financing news follows Volare's recent testnet launch on the Fuji Protocol, an important milestone as the team continues in its push to provide a transparent, trustworthy, and convenient decentralized mechanism for crypto options trading.

About Master Ventures Investment Management:

MVIM is an early stage venture capital firm that backs pioneering founders building transformative technology in the global blockchain ecosystem. Led by managing partner Orion Depp , MVIM has made early investments in leading web3 projects such as Analog, Gunzilla Games, Volare Finance, and more. MVIM is parented by Master Ventures , a private, blockchain-focused venture capital firm and incubator founded by Kyle Chasse, with early investments in Ethereum, Ripple, Coinbase, Bitfinex, Kraken, and Circle among others.

