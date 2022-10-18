mPower Technology Selected by OneWeb for Innovation Program Demonstration

DragonSCALES solar modules to be evaluated for next-generation constellation design

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative solar technology company, mPower Technology, Inc., announced today that its DragonSCALES™ solar modules have been selected by global space-based communications company, OneWeb, for an innovation program demonstration. The project will kick off this year. The objective of this demonstration is to evaluate DragonSCALES silicon solar module performance under representative LEO (low-Earth orbit) mission conditions.

mPower logo (PRNewswire)

mPower Technology designed DragonSCALES to meet the specific requirements of space applications, including low-Earth orbit environments. Leveraging well-established and affordable materials, processes and tools from the silicon photovoltaic (PV) and microelectronics industries, DragonSCALES enables completely new design options that are highly flexible, resilient, lightweight and can be rapidly deployed at extremely low cost.

OneWeb is a global communications network powered by a constellation of 648 low-Earth orbit satellites. Headquartered in London, OneWeb enables high-speed, low latency connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities everywhere around the world. "OneWeb is eager to evaluate DragonSCALES," said Valery Gineste, VP, Technologies at OneWeb. "We look forward to working with such innovative companies that can bring low-cost space power solutions that have been a challenge until now."

"We are excited to have been selected by OneWeb to demonstrate the market-leading features of DragonSCALES," said Kevin Hell, mPower's chief executive officer. "Our unique solution for low-Eearth satellite constellations is not only affordable, it's qualified, flight proven and ready for high-volume production."

About mPower Technology

mPower Technology is shaping the future of solar power with a revolutionary new technology called DragonSCALES™, a completely flexible, interconnected mesh of miniature solar cells. Leveraging well-established and affordable materials, processes, and tools from the silicon photovoltaic (PV) and microelectronics industries, DragonSCALES enables completely new design options for solar power, removing the constraints of existing silicon and gallium arsenide solar solutions, and enabling highly flexible, resilient, lightweight designs that can be rapidly deployed at extremely low cost. For further information, please contact info@mpowertech.com, or visit www.mpowertech.com.

