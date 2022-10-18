NeuroSense Therapeutics Provides CEO's Q3 Update and Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony Remarks Video

View the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ringing & CEO Message Here: LINK

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today provided a Q3 update and released the video of Founder and CEO Alon Ben-Noon's remarks at the Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony on October 13, 2022. View the video here: LINK.

CEO's Q3 Update

As Q3 comes to a close, we would like to share the progress we've made at NeuroSense with PrimeC, our novel combination drug for ALS which is now in a Phase IIb study.

First, on behalf of everyone at NeuroSense, I want to congratulate Amylyx (Nasdaq: AMLX) and the entire ALS community on the FDA approval of RELYVRIO, a combination drug based on Phase II results.

We believe the powerful alliance of ALS researchers, drug developers, and patient advocacy groups will continue to advance more effective treatments to improve and extend quality of life for people living with ALS.

Towards this goal, our PrimeC ALS clinical development program achieved several milestones during Q3. Our Phase IIb trial, PARADIGM, enrolled over one-third of the patients necessary to complete the trial. We expect to open sites in Europe and the U.S. in the next few weeks, with the aim to complete enrollment towards the end of 2022.

In Q3, we also completed enrollment and dosing of all subjects in a multi-dose PK study. We believe the results suggest that the PK profile of PrimeC supports the formulation's extended-release properties as the active components are released simultaneously.

During the quarter we entered two strategic collaborations, one with NeuraLight to advance the science of oculometric digital biomarkers in the detection and monitoring of ALS and another with EverythingALS Open Innovation Consortium, through which NeuroSense can further serve the ALS community and support the development of novel ALS measurement tools and diagnostics. I was honored to present at EverythingALS's Expert Talk Series in August.

NeuroSense participated in and presented at several key scientific conferences during Q3. At the World Orphan Drug Congress in Boston, we presented PrimeC's significant effect on ALS biomarkers. At the TRICALS Consortium 2022 Masterclass, the largest European research initiative to find a cure for ALS, we presented on the use of biomarkers in ALS trials.

I am also pleased to announce the publication of an article authored by our scientific team, along with leading ALS researchers, in the peer-reviewed journal: Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Frontotemporal Degeneration. The article presented results from NeuroSense's Phase IIa study.

With over $9 million in cash and equivalents on our balance sheet at the end of Q3, we remain well positioned to complete our Phase IIb study and report topline results in mid-2023. I want to thank our dedicated team, our shareholders, and the ALS community.

I wish all of you good health and prosperity,

Alon Ben-Noon

NeuroSense Founder & CEO

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

