Pudu Robotics Showcases the Innovative PuduBot 2 at Gitex Global 2022 in Dubai

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in commercial service robot manufacturing, Pudu Robotics, recently appeared at the Gitex Global 2022 conference in Dubai. Running from October 10th to 14th, Gitex Global is one of the world's premier technology events and was an opportunity for Pudu Robotics to showcase its wide range of innovative products, including the cutting-edge PuduBot 2, which made its first public appearance at the event.



For 41 years, Gitex Global has grown into the world's largest and most influential Tech & Startup event, with exhibitors from over 170 countries and regions in attendance. The 2022 event at the Dubai World Trade Center saw close to 150,000 attendees connect with the world's leading technology brands, including Pudu Robotics, who marked their second consecutive year at Gitex.

For Pudu Robotics, Gitex Global 2022 was a chance to present the company's full range of commercial service robots, including the BellaBot, KettyBot, HolaBot, SwiftBot, and the PuduBot 2. Throughout the event, Pudu Robotics also demonstrated its self-developed PUDU VSLAM+ technology, which enables robots with superior positioning, environmental awareness, and navigation, improving mapping and adaptability by up to 75% compared to marker positioning technology. This improvement means Pudu products – especially the PuduBot 2 – outperform other leading solutions on the market, making them ideal for fast-moving restaurants, shopping malls, exhibition halls, factories, and more.

PuduBot 2 Makes First Public Appearance at Gitex Global 2022 in Dubai (PRNewswire)

Speaking to Gitex Global 2022, Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics said, "This year marks our second attendance at the globally renowned event, and we are thrilled to share with the world our newest innovations. Gitex Global is an important event for us at Pudu Robotics, and this year it will be especially special as our PuduBot 2 makes its first public appearance and because of the location in Dubai, which we see as a key market moving forward."

Pudu Robotics attaches great importance to the Middle East market, with a number of key partnerships emanating from the region. In April 2022, the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Jordan formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Pudu Robotics to use the company's high-end delivery robot BellaBot to promote and distribute its products at supermarkets and its in-person events throughout the country. Pudu Robotics identifies the Middle East as a region with much potential for growth and development and continues to invest resources to develop the Middle East and Gulf markets.

About Pudu Robotics

Shenzhen-based and founded in 2016, Pudu Robotics is a world-leading tech-focused enterprise dedicated to the design, R&D, production and sales of commercial service robots, which aims to use robots to improve the efficiency of human production and living. Pudu Robotics has been rapidly growing in recent years to become a "leader" in the global markets with coverage of over 60 countries and regions worldwide.

