ROLLS-ROYCE SPECTRE UNVEILED: THE MARQUE'S FIRST FULLY-ELECTRIC MOTOR CAR

GOODWOOD, United Kingdom, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1900, Rolls-Royce co-founder, Charles Rolls, prophesised an electric future for the motor car recognizing the clean, noiseless alternative to the internal combustion engine – providing there was sufficient infrastructure to support it. The instant torque, silent running, and the sense of one imperceptible gear have defined the characteristics of Rolls-Royce. Today, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars fulfils this prophecy with the first fully electric Rolls-Royce, Spectre.

Spectre marks the start of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars full electrification and Rolls-Royce has confirmed that by 2030 its entire product portfolio will be fully electric. In unveiling Spectre, Rolls-Royce sets a new precedent in the creation of an entirely original class of motor car, the Ultra-Luxury Electric Super Coupé.

The design's most dramatic feature is Spectre's fastback. Spectre's size required designers to utilize with 23-inch wheels in almost one hundred years. Inside, Spectre is available with Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated 'stars,' excluding Starlight Headliner.

Spectre delivers the iconic Rolls-Royce drive as it is built on the 'Architecture of Luxury' - a new, highly flexible all-aluminium spaceframe architecture, has been tailored for electric drive. The final power, acceleration and range figures are still being refined, as the fine tuning of Spectre enters its final phase. Preliminary data shows that Spectre will have an all-electric estimated EPA* range of up to 260 miles. It is anticipated to achieve 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds).

Spectre commissions will start at an MSRP in the United States of $413,500 and Canada $487,950. Spectre is available for commission immediately, with first client deliveries commencing in Q4 2023.

For full information on Rolls-Royce Spectre, visit www.Rolls-RoyceMotorCars.com

Rolls-Royce Spectre is not fully certified by the EPA and US Department of Energy. The range is an estimate according to preliminary BMW AG tests based on the EPA's test procedure standards. For EPA certification status and additional information about specific models, visit www.fueleconomy.gov.

