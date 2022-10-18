The nation's no. 1 hard iced tea is creating an all-inclusive 'Floating Tailgate' overnight boat experience on the St. Johns River in Jacksonville for game weekend October 28 – 30

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation's No. 1 hard iced tea¹, is getting the college football tailgate started early with the announcement of the Twisted Tea Floating Tailgate contest leading up to the Florida-Georgia rivalry game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday, October 29. One lucky fan plus three guests will win a Twisted Tea experience of a lifetime where the group will spend two nights on a 56-foot Viking Princess boat decked out in Twisted Tea swag that's sure to be a twisted tailgate like no other.

Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Offers Chance to Stay Aboard 56-Foot Custom Branded Boat at Florida-Georgia Game (PRNewswire)

An all-inclusive opportunity to experience the Gator-Bulldog rivalry game Twisted Tea-style, these four fans are going to have their travel arrangements paid for so they can party in the sunshine at the marina all weekend long while enjoying the luxuries of a full-service boat crew, Twisted Tea-branded sleeping arrangements, an endless supply of branded apparel and much more. To sweeten the deal, these fans are also receiving four tickets to Saturday's game – also known as the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

Today through October 23, Twisted Tea fans can visit TwistedTeaFloatingTailgate.com to explain why Twisted Tea should send them to Jacksonville for the big game and submit a photo showcasing their University of Florida or University of Georgia spirit.

College football, a space synonymous with extreme fandom and passion, offers the perfect arena for Twisted Tea and their equally as passionate community of fans. As Twisted Tea continues to invest in the college football space through new Tea Drop ads with season-long media presence, custom Game Day packs featuring the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs graphics, fan integrations and more, Twisted Tea is going all in on fandom and fun this season.

"Twisted Tea fans are an extremely passionate group that show their love loud and proud, just like college football fans," said Erica Taylor, senior brand director for Twisted Tea. "With Florida and Georgia as two of our official partner schools for the season, we had to show up big for one of the best college football matchups all year. Uniting two groups of extreme fandom, we're giving some lucky fans an over-the-top experience that's sure to be the talk of the tailgate."

Twisted Tea, in addition to having the best fans out there, is also known for having the best-tasting hard iced tea out there. Packed with deliciously refreshing flavor, Twisted Tea tastes like real iced tea because it's made with real brewed tea. Easy to drink with no carbonation, Twisted Tea offers the perfect kick of 5% alcohol to turn your day up a notch.

For more information on where to find Twisted Tea's latest innovation, visit TwistedTea.com and follow along @TwistedTea on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more. For official contest rules, visit TwistedTeaFloatingTailgate.com.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors,

1Source: IRI MULO + Conv; L52WE 09/26/2022

Contact: Bridgette Potratz, Bridgette.Potratz@zenogroup.com

Twisted Tea logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Twisted Tea