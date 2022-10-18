West to Present on Development of Large Volume Delivery Systems, Self-injection Devices and Prefillable Syringe Component Expertise at the PDA Conference

West to Present on Development of Large Volume Delivery Systems, Self-injection Devices and Prefillable Syringe Component Expertise at the PDA Conference

Expert presentations and posters offer thought leadership in drug delivery innovation, patient adherence and pharmaceutical manufacturing

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced participation in the 2022 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference to showcase its leadership and expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment.

(PRNewsfoto/West Pharmaceutical Services, I) (PRNewswire)

"As technology rapidly advances and healthcare needs evolve, West continues to adapt and expand our portfolio of high-quality drug delivery packaging and devices to meet the changing needs of patients and industry partners," says Cindy Reiss-Clark, Chief Commercial Officer at West. "We are excited to be back in person at this year's PDA Conference, and we look forward to sharing a range of new scientific insights and technical developments that the team at West has been working on."

West will highlight its industry expertise through several technical-focused PDA presentations and posters.

Featured Speaking Session:

Title: Development of a Large Volume Delivery System with a Customized Injection Profile

Speakers: Pratik Mishra, Reut Atarot

Session: C3: From IV to SC: Innovative Approaches to "On-Body Delivery Systems"

Featured Poster Sessions:

Title: Elastomer Plungers with Fluoropolymer Barrier Films – Utility for Emerging Drug Products

Author: Page McAndrew

Title: Drug-Device Combination Products (DDCP) Development and Lifecycle Planning

Author: Diego Zurbriggen, Diane Paskiet

Title: Incorporating Sustainability Considerations within the Device Selection Process

Authors: Jake Keeler, Sam Dauphinais

Title: Medical Device Test Method Validation: Practical Strategies for Overcoming Common Challenges

Authors: Joe Del Rossi, Peter Nelson

Title: Managing Software Development for an on-Body Delivery System Using FDA Guidance and ISO/IEC Standards

Authors: Spencer Pratt, Katherine Huffer

For more information about West, please visit our website: www.westpharma.com .

For more information about the PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference, please visit: 2022 PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.