InventHelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing System for Shopping Carts (MHO-177)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way to disinfect shopping carts at a grocery store or other shopping center," said an inventor, from Tyler, Texas, "so I invented the BUGGY WASH. My design could help to prevent the transfer of germs from shopper to shopper via a shopping cart."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective system for sanitizing shopping carts. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually wipe individual carts. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to kill germs, viruses and bacteria on all cart contact surfaces. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for shopping/retail establishments with carts, grocery stores, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for rented strollers, wheelchairs, golf carts, etc.

