Brookdale Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) plans to release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2022. The Company also plans to discuss the results on a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING - EARNINGS CALL

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CT

www.brookdale.com/investor

Call Within US: +1 (844) 200-6205

Call Outside US: +1 (929) 526-1599

Reference: Access Code: 873703

A webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at www.brookdale.com/investor . Please allow extra time before the call to download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available until 11:59 PM ET on November 15, 2022, by dialing +1 (866) 813-9403 (from within the U.S.) or all other locations +44-204-525-0658 and referencing access code "090493."

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. The Company is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of the people it serves with compassion, respect, excellence, and integrity. The Company operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities. Through its comprehensive network, Brookdale helps to provide seniors with care and services in an environment that feels like home. The Company's expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate provides residents with opportunities to improve wellness, pursue passions and stay connected with friends and loved ones. Brookdale operates and manages 672 communities in 41 states as of Sept. 30, 2022, with the ability to serve more than 60,000 residents. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or Twitter

