Freddy's features all-new French Onion Steakburger and OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake for a limited time

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant concept, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers®, announced today the launch of its new limited-time holiday menu items featuring the French Onion Steakburger and OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake. Both limited-time offers are available Nov. 2 through Jan. 3 or while supplies last. The cooked-to-order French Onion Steakburger is prepared with two sizzling patties topped with Swiss cheese, grilled and crispy onions, bacon and creamy French Onion sauce.

Freddy's French Onion Steakburger with onion rings (PRNewswire)

"Our FredHead fans always anticipate what limited-time offers we'll be announcing next, and it's fun to feature two brand new items that provide the perfect combination of sweet and savory," said Rick Petralia, Director of Menu Strategy & Innovation. "We pride ourselves on creating memorable experiences for our guests, so we developed some new items reflective of the season that offers a taste of current culinary trends with a Freddy's twist."

Freddy's OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake is made by blending rich and creamy chocolate and vanilla frozen custard with peppermint syrup, crushed OREO® cookies and peppermint candy pieces. The shake is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with more peppermint pieces.

The French Onion Steakburger and OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake are available to order via drive-thru, in-restaurant dining, and pickup or delivery through the new Freddy's mobile app and at https://freddys.com.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with more than 440 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats.

Freddy's OREO® Cookie Peppermint Shake (PRNewswire)

