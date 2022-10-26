Gratus Capital Ranks No. 4 on Forbes/Shook Top RIA Firms List

Atlanta-based firm recognized as top firm in the Southeast on distinguished national list

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based wealth management firm Gratus Capital is proud to announce it has been named the No. 4 firm on the Forbes/Shook list of the Top 100 RIA Firms nationwide and the No. 1 firm in the Southeast.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top RIA Firms, developed by Shook Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data.

Several factors are considered when making this list, including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and client service practices.

"Having provided comprehensive support and results to clients for over 20 years, I am proud to lead an exceptional team that manages our clients' wealth well beyond our fiduciary responsibility," commented Founder and CEO Hank McLarty. "It is a tremendous honor to be included on this distinguished national list, and we are grateful for the acknowledgment from Forbes and Shook Research."

Gratus Capital is led by a high-performing team of finance professionals committed to navigating clients through market turmoil while putting their best interests first to preserve long-term wealth. The firm has approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management.

The full Forbes rankings and additional award methodology information are available here.

About Gratus Capital

Founded in 2005, Atlanta-based Gratus Capital was launched on the belief that there is a more valuable way for advisors to work with clients. From the Latin word meaning grateful, Gratus Capital was built as a boutique alternative to the oversized, impersonal, sales-driven wealth management corporation. The firm provides customized hands-on financial advice and unrivaled service, delivering exceptional value to clients nationwide. Gratus Capital had approximately $3.5 billion in assets under management, as of October 2021 and has been listed as one of Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors in the country for each of the past six years. For more about the firm, visit: https://gratuscapital.com/

Gratus Capital, LLC (Gratus) is a limited liability company that provides investment advisory services, financial planning and other wealth management services to individuals and businesses. Gratus is an SEC registered investment advisor and a wholly owned subsidiary of Focus Financial Partners. Registration with the SEC does not imply any level of skill or training. Our ADV documents are available upon request.

