Stewart Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenues of $716.4 million ( $722.8 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $836.7 million ( $833.8 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net income of $29.4 million ( $37.5 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $88.7 million ( $86.4 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Diluted EPS of $1.08 ( $1.37 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $3.26 ( $3.17 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart for the third quarter 2022 of $29.4 million ($1.08 per diluted share), compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $88.7 million ($3.26 per diluted share) for the third quarter 2021. On an adjusted basis, Stewart's third quarter 2022 net income was $37.5 million ($1.37 per diluted share) compared to $86.4 million ($3.17 per diluted share) in the third quarter 2021. Third quarter 2022 pretax income before noncontrolling interests was $45.5 million ($56.1 million on an adjusted basis) compared to pretax income before noncontrolling interests of $116.4 million ($113.6 million on an adjusted basis) for the third quarter 2021.

Third quarter 2022 results included $6.4 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily related to net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments recorded in the title segment. Third quarter 2021 results included $2.9 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains primarily driven by an acquisition contingent liability adjustment recorded in the real estate solutions segment.

"Our third quarter results reflect the headwinds experienced from increased mortgage interest rates that have significantly impacted the market. We are managing our operations in a disciplined manner during these challenging times," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "At the same time, we will continue to invest opportunistically to build a stronger and more resilient company. In line with our long-term focus on improving Stewart, we just welcomed to the Stewart family FNC Title Services, LLC, which specializes in providing title services for reverse mortgage transactions."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











Total revenues 716.4 836.7

2,413.4 2,344.1 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 45.5 116.4

211.9 319.9 Income tax expense (10.8) (23.1)

(48.4) (70.5) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (5.3) (4.7)

(14.5) (11.6) Net income attributable to Stewart 29.4 88.7

149.0 237.7 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* 8.0 (2.2)

14.6 (13.7) Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 37.5 86.4

163.6 224.0 Net income per diluted Stewart share 1.08 3.26

5.45 8.78 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 1.37 3.17

5.98 8.27



* Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures.

See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin):



Quarter Ended September 30,





2022 2021 % Change















Operating revenues 647.9 767.9 (16 %)



Investment income 5.2 4.1 27 %



Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (6.4) 0.3 (2,042 %)



Pretax income 51.8 119.1 (56 %)



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 10.7 (0.3)





Adjusted pretax income 62.5 118.8 (47 %)



Pretax margin 8.0 % 15.4 %





Adjusted pretax margin* 9.6 % 15.4 %











* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures.

See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



The title segment's operating revenues in the third quarter 2022 decreased $120.0 million, or 16 percent, compared to the third quarter 2021, primarily due to volume declines in our direct title and agency operations. Overall segment operating expenses in the third quarter 2022 decreased $58 million, or 9 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower agency retention and title loss expenses, consistent with lower title revenues, and lower total employee costs and other operating expenses. Average independent agency remittance rate in the third quarter 2022 was 17.6 percent compared to 17.9 percent in the third quarter 2021. As a percentage of operating revenues, combined title employee costs and other operating expenses were 43.4 percent in the third quarter 2022 compared to 37.5 percent in the third quarter 2021, primarily due to lower revenues in the third quarter 2022.

Title loss expense in the third quarter 2022 decreased by $4.9 million, or 16 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower title revenues. As a percentage of title revenues, title loss expense in the third quarter 2022 was 3.9 percent compared to 4.0 percent in the third quarter 2021. For the full year 2022, we anticipate our title losses will be approximately 4 percent of title revenues.

The segment's net realized and unrealized losses and gains in the third quarters 2022 and 2021, respectively, were primarily related to fair value changes of equity securities investments. Investment income in the third quarter 2022 increased compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of higher interest income driven by the increased interest rate environment in the third quarter 2022.

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended September 30,

2022 2021 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 204.4 249.1 (18 %)

International 33.8 44.2 (24 %)



238.2 293.3 (19 %)

Commercial:







Domestic 61.0 64.5 (5 %)

International 8.2 8.3 (1 %)



69.2 72.8 (5 %)

Total direct title revenues 307.4 366.1 (16 %)











Total non-commercial revenues declined $55.1 million, or 19 percent, primarily due to significantly lower residential purchase and refinancing activity during the third quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Domestic commercial revenues decreased $3.5 million, or 5 percent, in the third quarter 2022, primarily due to reduced transaction size compared to the third quarter 2021. Average domestic commercial fee per file was 11 percent lower in the third quarter 2022 at $13,700, compared to $15,400 in the third quarter 2021, while average residential fee per file increased 38 percent to $3,300, compared to $2,400 in the prior year quarter, due to a higher purchase mix in the third quarter 2022. Total international revenues in the third quarter 2022 decreased by $10.5 million, or 20 percent, primarily as a result of lower transaction volumes in our Canadian operations and weaker foreign currency exchange rates against the U.S. dollar compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended September 30,



2022 2021 % Change











Operating revenues 69.7 61.9 13 %

Net realized gains - 2.5 (100 %)

Pretax income 3.4 2.8 21 %

Pretax margin 4.8 % 4.3 %





Pretax income for the segment improved in the third quarter 2022, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to $7.8 million, or 13 percent, net increased revenues, driven by revenues from fourth quarter 2021 acquisitions, partially offset by lower revenues from appraisal management and notary solutions operations due to reduced market activity. Total operating expenses increased $4.7 million, or 8 percent, driven by higher employee costs related to increased employee count resulting from acquisitions and higher purchased intangible asset amortization expenses in the third quarter 2022 compared to the prior year quarter. Total intangible asset amortization expenses in the third quarters 2022 and 2021 were $5.8 million and $4.2 million, respectively; excluding these amortization expenses, pretax margin for the segment was 13.1 percent and 10.8 percent, respectively.

Corporate and Other Segment

Net expenses attributable to corporate operations in the third quarter 2022 increased $4.2 million, or 76 percent, to $9.7 million, compared to $5.5 million in the third quarter 2021, primarily as a result of higher interest expense resulting from debt issued in the fourth quarter 2021.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the third quarter 2022 decreased $2.5 million, or 1 percent, compared to the third quarter 2021, primarily due to lower incentive compensation and temporary labor costs, partially offset by higher salaries and employee benefits primarily resulting from acquisitions. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs for the third quarter 2022 were 27.2 percent compared to 23.8 percent in the third quarter 2021.

Total other operating expenses in the third quarter 2022 decreased by $1.4 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of decreased costs tied to lower title and real estate solutions revenues, partially offset by higher technology and office closure costs. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated other operating expenses for the third quarter 2022 were 21.1 percent compared to 18.4 percent in the third quarter 2021. The higher employee cost and other operating expenses ratios in the third quarter 2022 were primarily driven by lower operating revenues compared to the prior year quarter.

Other

Net cash provided by operations in the third quarter 2022 decreased to $48.9 million, compared to net cash provided by operations of $106.9 million in the third quarter 2021, primarily due to lower net income in the third quarter 2022.

Third Quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2022 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 27, 2022. To participate, dial (800) 343-5172 (USA) or (785) 424-1699 (International) - access code STCQ322. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at http://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 27, 2022 until midnight on November 3, 2022, by dialing (800) 938-2801 or (402) 220-9031 (International) - the access code is also STCQ322.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE:STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this earnings release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and often address our expected future business and financial performance. These statements often contain words such as "may," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "foresee" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements by their nature are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the volatility of economic conditions, including the duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse changes in the level of real estate activity; changes in mortgage interest rates, existing and new home sales, and availability of mortgage financing; our ability to respond to and implement technology changes, including the completion of the implementation of our enterprise systems; the impact of unanticipated title losses or the need to strengthen our policy loss reserves; any effect of title losses on our cash flows and financial condition; the ability to attract and retain highly productive sales associates; the impact of vetting our agency operations for quality and profitability; independent agency remittance rates; changes to the participants in the secondary mortgage market and the rate of refinancing that affects the demand for title insurance products; regulatory non-compliance, fraud or defalcations by our title insurance agencies or employees; our ability to timely and cost-effectively respond to significant industry changes and introduce new products and services; the outcome of pending litigation; the impact of changes in governmental and insurance regulations, including any future reductions in the pricing of title insurance products and services; our dependence on our operating subsidiaries as a source of cash flow; our ability to access the equity and debt financing markets when and if needed; our ability to grow our international operations; seasonality and weather; and our ability to respond to the actions of our competitors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in more detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. All forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct operations 307,408 366,091

976,364 999,098 Agency operations 340,470 401,762

1,154,546 1,138,023 Real estate solutions and other 69,737 61,934

281,152 176,057 Total operating revenues 717,615 829,787

2,412,062 2,313,178 Investment income 5,158 4,053

15,519 13,127 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (6,374) 2,887

(14,194) 17,816

716,399 836,727

2,413,387 2,344,121 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 280,517 329,906

951,555 935,861 Employee costs 195,057 197,587

610,286 555,451 Other operating expenses 151,208 152,587

502,966 415,864 Title losses and related claims 25,486 30,345

81,105 92,687 Depreciation and amortization 14,067 9,144

42,103 22,394 Interest 4,553 712

13,471 1,960

670,888 720,281

2,201,486 2,024,217 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 45,511 116,446

211,901 319,904 Income tax expense (10,783) (23,051)

(48,376) (70,547) Net income 34,728 93,395

163,525 249,357 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,294 4,732

14,534 11,639 Net income attributable to Stewart 29,434 88,663

148,991 237,718











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 1.08 3.26

5.45 8.78 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,371 27,238

27,359 27,090











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided by operations 48,853 106,865

167,040 257,317 Other comprehensive loss (24,606) (6,781)

(65,061) (12,245)

Third Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders 2022: July August Sept Total

Closed Orders 2022: July August Sept Total Commercial 1,356 1,556 1,544 4,456

Commercial 1,316 1,594 1,534 4,444 Purchase 19,799 22,217 18,630 60,646

Purchase 15,436 16,394 14,762 46,592 Refinancing 6,629 7,257 6,161 20,047

Refinancing 4,674 5,200 4,469 14,343 Other 405 670 750 1,825

Other 419 468 532 1,419 Total 28,189 31,700 27,085 86,974

Total 21,845 23,656 21,297 66,798





















Opened Orders 2021: July August Sept Total

Closed Orders 2021: July August Sept Total Commercial 1,425 1,546 1,490 4,461

Commercial 1,412 1,393 1,399 4,204 Purchase 23,407 25,378 24,773 73,558

Purchase 19,045 19,072 18,453 56,570 Refinancing 20,732 22,662 20,980 64,374

Refinancing 14,727 16,574 16,248 47,549 Other 507 800 455 1,762

Other 285 570 284 1,139 Total 46,071 50,386 47,698 144,155

Total 35,469 37,609 36,384 109,462

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 320,933 485,919 Short-term investments 18,077 17,650 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 669,627 679,214 Receivables – premiums from agencies 43,426 45,428 Receivables – other 81,010 81,623 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (7,577) (7,711) Property and equipment, net 80,607 72,456 Operating lease assets, net 130,316 134,578 Title plants 73,358 76,859 Goodwill 961,726 924,837 Intangible assets, net of amortization 174,430 229,804 Deferred tax assets 4,328 3,846 Other assets 155,199 68,859

2,705,460 2,813,362 Liabilities:



Notes payable 446,372 483,491 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 184,065 287,326 Operating lease liabilities 146,309 149,417 Estimated title losses 547,214 549,614 Deferred tax liabilities 23,999 48,779

1,347,959 1,518,627 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 321,492 309,622 Retained earnings 1,090,938 974,800 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (64,808) 253 Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,344,956 1,282,009 Noncontrolling interests 12,545 12,726 Total stockholders' equity 1,357,501 1,294,735

2,705,460 2,813,362





Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,123 26,893 Book value per share 49.59 47.67

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 647,878 69,737 - 717,615

767,862 61,925 - 829,787 Investment income 5,157 1 - 5,158

4,053 - - 4,053 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (6,428) - 54 (6,374)

331 2,500 56 2,887

646,607 69,738 54 716,399

772,246 64,425 56 836,727 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 280,517 - - 280,517

329,906 - - 329,906 Employee costs 179,911 12,357 2,789 195,057

187,151 7,574 2,862 197,587 Other operating expenses 101,343 47,813 2,052 151,208

101,141 49,684 1,762 152,587 Title losses and related claims 25,486 - - 25,486

30,345 - - 30,345 Depreciation and amortization 7,467 6,204 396 14,067

4,556 4,376 212 9,144 Interest 46 - 4,507 4,553

- - 712 712

594,770 66,374 9,744 670,888

653,099 61,634 5,548 720,281 Income (loss) before taxes 51,837 3,364 (9,690) 45,511

119,147 2,791 (5,492) 116,446

Nine Months Ended: September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 2,130,910 241,975 39,177 2,412,062

2,137,129 176,049 - 2,313,178 Investment income 15,501 18 - 15,519

13,127 - - 13,127 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (11,411) - (2,783) (14,194)

7,693 2,500 7,623 17,816

2,135,000 241,993 36,394 2,413,387

2,157,949 178,549 7,623 2,344,121 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 951,555 - - 951,555

935,861 - - 935,861 Employee costs 558,376 38,603 13,307 610,286

524,468 22,071 8,912 555,451 Other operating expenses 294,606 167,760 40,600 502,966

269,444 140,668 5,752 415,864 Title losses and related claims 81,105 - - 81,105

92,687 - - 92,687 Depreciation and amortization 21,098 19,381 1,624 42,103

13,579 8,155 660 22,394 Interest 48 - 13,423 13,471

3 - 1,957 1,960

1,906,788 225,744 68,954 2,201,486

1,836,042 170,894 17,281 2,024,217 Income (loss) before taxes 228,212 16,249 (32,560) 211,901

321,907 7,655 (9,658) 319,904

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, and other adjustments (sold real estate brokerage company), and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, office closure and severance expenses, and other adjustments. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measurements used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended Sept. 30,

Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2022 2021 % Chg

2022 2021 % Chg















Total revenues 716.4 836.7 (14 %)

2,413.4 2,344.1 3 % Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 6.4 (2.9)



14.2 (17.8)

Other adjustments - -



(39.2) -

Adjusted total revenues 722.8 833.8 (13 %)

2,388.4 2,326.3 3 %















Pretax income 45.5 116.4 (61 %)

211.9 319.9 (34 %) Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 6.4 (2.9)



14.2 (17.8)

Office closure and severance expenses 4.2 -



4.2 -

Other adjustments - -



0.9 -

Adjusted pretax income 56.1 113.6 (51 %)

231.3 302.1 (23 %) Adjusted pretax margin 7.8 % 13.6 %



9.7 % 13.0 %

















Net income attributable to Stewart 29.4 88.7 (67 %)

149.0 237.7 (37 %) Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 6.4 (2.9)



14.2 (17.8)

Office closure and severance expenses 4.2 -



4.2 -

Other adjustments - -



0.9 -

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (2.6) 0.7



(4.7) 4.1

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 8.0 (2.2)



14.6 (13.7)

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 37.5 86.4 (57 %)

163.6 224.0 (27 %)















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 27,371 27,238



27,359 27,090

Adjusted net income per share 1.37 3.17



5.98 8.27

















Title segment revenues 646.6 772.2 (16 %)

2,135.0 2,157.9 (1 %) Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 6.4 (0.3)



11.4 (7.7)

Adjusted title segment revenues 653.0 771.9 (15 %)

2,146.4 2,150.3 0 %















Title segment pretax income 51.8 119.1 (56 %)

228.2 321.9 (29 %) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) 6.4 (0.3)



11.4 (7.7)

Office closure and severance expenses 4.2 -



4.2 -

Total adjustments 10.7 (0.3)



15.7 (7.7)

Adjusted title segment pretax income 62.5 118.8 (47 %)

243.9 314.2 (22 %) Adjusted title segment pretax margin 9.6 % 15.4 %



11.4 % 14.6 %



