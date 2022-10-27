DARING FOODS LAUNCHES ON MENU AS FIRST EVER PLANT-BASED CHICKEN OFFERING AT NATIONALLY BELOVED BLUESTONE LANE

Daring Plant Chicken is Now Proudly Served in all Bluestone Lane Cafes across the US

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daring Foods , the leading Plant Chicken brand with a clean label, short ingredient list, and perfectly chicken-like flavor and texture is excited to announce their arrival in Bluestone Lane , the Australian-inspired coffee roaster, cafe lifestyle brand as the company's first plant-based chicken offering. Daring is a uniquely textured and tasty vegan and gluten-free 1:1 substitute for chicken, made through a clean and simple flavor infusion process, with almost 50% less ingredients than market competitors. It's a perfect fit for Bluestone Lane as the cafe brand continues to modernize US coffee culture with an emphasis on premium quality coffee, fresh healthy food and a hyperfocus on creating an optimal customer experience for "locals."

"We are thrilled to begin a partnership with such a well respected restaurant like Bluestone Lane and are honored to be their first plant-based protein offering," said Daring's Founder and CEO Ross Mackay. "We are confident that through this expansion we can show customers just how tasty plant-based swaps can be, and in turn those small changes can make a massive impact."

Starting today, Bluestone Lane customers will be able to add or swap Daring Plant Chicken to any menu item including their signature salads, bowls, or sandwiches at 25 Bluestone Lane Cafe locations across the U.S. For example, Bluestone Lane's popular Warm Chicken and Grains bowl can now be made with Daring Plant Chicken. Later this year, Bluestone Lane will also unveil a chef-collaborated menu item featuring Daring Plant Chicken at all Cafe locations.

Bluestone Lane will serve Daring Plant Chicken cooked via a sous-vide process made possible by their partnership with Cuisine Solutions Inc., the global leader and largest premium food company pioneering and perfecting this method. The sous-vide format allows for less preparation time, hot and cold applications, guaranteed product consistency, labor savings, and increased food safety by eliminating the chance of contamination or foodborne illnesses.

"Many of our locals follow a plant-based lifestyle, and we have been looking for the right partner for a plant-based chicken offering," said Nick Stone, Founder and CEO of Bluestone Lane. "Daring's chicken substitute is the perfect fit, thanks to its clean, simple ingredient profile and process, as well as its delicious flavor and texture that complements many of our most popular menu items. We are excited to expand our plant-based protein selections to continue to delight our locals."

As a brand that prides itself in products that are better for people, animals, and the planet, Daring's mission aligns perfectly with Bluestone Lane which also prioritizes environmentally friendly and health forward offerings. Currently, the progressive cafe provides full table service for all-day breakfast, brunch, lunch, and early evening appetizers in beautifully designed spaces.

To learn more about Daring visit www.daring.com , and to find a Bluestone Lane Cafe near you visit https://bluestonelane.com/cafe-and-coffee-shop-locations/ .

About Daring: Daring is the #1 un-breaded plant-based chicken brand in the US, founded by Ross Mackay, with the mission of removing chicken from the global food system. Backed by global celebrities like Drake and Naomi Osaka, the award-winning brand is available online through food delivery services like Amazon Fresh, GoPuff, and InstaCart, via meal delivery services like SunBasket, HungryRoot and Imperfect Foods, and nationally at nearly 11,000 retail stores like Target, Whole Foods, Albertsons, Walmart and Kroger. Daring is a uniquely textured and tasty 1:1 substitute for chicken, made through a clean and simple flavor infusion process, with almost 50% less ingredients than market competitors. Daring's vegan, gluten-free, and non-gmo plant chicken pieces are made with just six natural ingredients and seasoned in four flavor-packed signature spice blends including Original, Lemon & Herb, Cajun and Breaded.

Bluestone Lane is a New York-born Australia lifestyle and hospitality brand and currently operates 60 premium coffee shops and cafés across the United States. Named as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies based in NYC, Bluestone Lane has enjoyed rapid adoption from consumers looking for superior coffee, an elevated experience and healthier menu options. The brand is leading the movement to modernize US coffee culture with its emphasis on the quality of its coffee and menu items and a hyperfocus on offering a world-class hospitality experience to serve its locals, not customers. Nick Stone founded Bluestone Lane to infuse a personal connection into the American café experience, making it feel more like personalized daily-ritual, and less like a transaction. Bluestone Lane also offers a broad suite of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), whole bean coffee, coffee pods, teas, sparkling waters and cold-pressed juices. Visit us at www.bluestonelane.com and on Instagram.

